Global Thermoformed Shallow Trays Market to Reach $6.01 Billion by 2028: Driven by Increasing Utilization in Food Packaging and Cosmetics Industries

The Global Thermoformed Shallow Trays Market is estimated to be USD 4.6 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.01 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.49%.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Thermoformed Shallow Trays Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Thermoformed Shallow Trays Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing use of thermoformed shallow trays for packaging food products
- Growing application in cosmetic and electronic industries
- Growing utilization of industrial goods and pharmaceuticals
Restraints
- Limited capability of thermoformed trays in the packaging of products with complex shapes
Opportunities
- Escalating use of thermoformed shallow trays in bakery applications
- Increasing use of R&D activities and new developments
Challenges
- Availability of alternative packaging solutions
Companies Mentioned
- Amcor PLC
- Anchor Packaging, Inc.
- Bemis Company, Inc.
- Blisterpak, Inc.
- Brentwood Industries, Inc.
- D&W Fine Pack LLC
- Display Pack, Inc.
- Dordan Manufacturing
- First Pack LLC
- Huhtamaki Oyj
- J.P. Plastics, Inc.
- Klockner Pentaplast (KP)
- Lacerta Group, Inc.
- Nelipak Corp.
- Pactiv LLC
- Placon Corp.
- Rompa Group
- Rohrer Corp.
- RPC Group PLC
- Sealed Air Corp.
- Silgan Holdings, Inc
- Sinclair & Rush, Inc.
- Sonoco Products Company
- THERM O PACK Thermoforming Solutions
- Tray-Pak Corp.
- UFP Technologies, Inc.
- Universal Plastics Group, Inc.
Market Segmentation
The Global Thermoformed Shallow Trays Market is segmented based on Material Type, Application Type, and Geography.
- By Material Type, the market is classified into Plastic and Paper based laminates.
- By Application Type, the market is classified into Food, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Industrial Goods, and Electronics.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
