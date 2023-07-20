Global Thermoformed Shallow Trays Market to Reach $6.01 Billion by 2028: Driven by Increasing Utilization in Food Packaging and Cosmetics Industries

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thermoformed Shallow Trays Market (2023-2028) by Material Type, Application Type, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Thermoformed Shallow Trays Market is estimated to be USD 4.6 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.01 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.49%.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Thermoformed Shallow Trays Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Thermoformed Shallow Trays Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Thermoformed Shallow Trays Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global







Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing use of thermoformed shallow trays for packaging food products

Growing application in cosmetic and electronic industries

Growing utilization of industrial goods and pharmaceuticals

Restraints

Limited capability of thermoformed trays in the packaging of products with complex shapes

Opportunities

Escalating use of thermoformed shallow trays in bakery applications

Increasing use of R&D activities and new developments

Challenges

Availability of alternative packaging solutions







Companies Mentioned

Amcor PLC

Anchor Packaging, Inc.

Bemis Company, Inc.

Blisterpak, Inc.

Brentwood Industries, Inc.

D&W Fine Pack LLC

Display Pack, Inc.

Dordan Manufacturing

First Pack LLC

Huhtamaki Oyj

J.P. Plastics, Inc.

Klockner Pentaplast (KP)

Lacerta Group, Inc.

Nelipak Corp.

Pactiv LLC

Placon Corp.

Rompa Group

Rohrer Corp.

RPC Group PLC

Sealed Air Corp.

Silgan Holdings, Inc

Sinclair & Rush, Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

THERM O PACK Thermoforming Solutions

Tray-Pak Corp.

UFP Technologies, Inc.

Universal Plastics Group, Inc.

Market Segmentation



The Global Thermoformed Shallow Trays Market is segmented based on Material Type, Application Type, and Geography.

By Material Type, the market is classified into Plastic and Paper based laminates.

By Application Type, the market is classified into Food, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Industrial Goods, and Electronics.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1t8hd7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment