Nitric Acid Market to Reach USD 30.39 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR of 3.6%

Pune, India, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nitric acid market size was valued at USD 22.92 billion in 2022 and the market is projected to grow from USD 23.73 billion in 2023 to USD 30.39 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.



Vehicle manufacturers are concentrating on cutting-edge technologies owing to the rising demand for lightweight automobiles. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the demand for HNO3 as companies are transitioning toward nylon to reduce weight and enhance fuel capacity. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in their report titled "Global Nitric Acid Market Size, Share and Regional Report, 2023–2030."

Major Players Profiled in the Nitric Acid Market Report:

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Collaborations and Strategies to Maintain Competitive Edge

Major industry players are actively engaged in enhancing their capacities, driving product innovation, pursuing acquisitions and mergers, and fostering collaborations to gain a competitive advantage in the global market.

Key Industry Development

January 2023: Dorogobuzh introduced a new 135-ktpa UKL nitric acid unit in Smolensk region. The company’s engineering research and design center is designing this project, which costs around USD 17 million. The company’s nitric acid production capacity will reach 1.5 million tons per annum with the help of this launch.

Report Coverage



The comprehensive report presents an intricate examination of the market, with a specific emphasis on prominent enterprises, cutting-edge technologies, and prominent application domains. Moreover, the research report provides valuable observations on prevailing market trends and showcases noteworthy advancements within the industry. Alongside the aforementioned elements, the report encompasses numerous factors that have played a significant role in fostering the market's expansion in recent times.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 3.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 30.39 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 23.73 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 250 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Types

By End Use Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Nitric Acid Market Growth Factors Rising Demand for Lightweight Vehicles and Advanced Technologies to Escalate Market Growth Asia Pacific Emerges as a Prominent Region with Growing Demand across Industries

Segments

Dominance of Fertilizers Segment Driven by Growing Agricultural Activities



Based on application, the market is segmented into fertilizers, nitrobenzene, adipic acid, toluene di-isocyanate, and others. The increasing demand for agricultural activities to meet the needs of a growing population has led to the fertilizers segment holding the largest share nitric acid market share. It is utilized in the production of fertilizers such as ammonium nitrate and calcium ammonium nitrate, which play a vital role in achieving high-quality and abundant crop yields.

From the regional ground, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Drivers and Restraints

Growing Construction Activities and Infrastructure Projects Propel Market Growth



The market growth is driven by increased construction activities, as Toluene di-isocyanate (TDI) and HNO3 intermediate are essential in the production of polyurethane foams, wood and floor coatings, and insulation materials. Additionally, the growth of the HNO3 market is fueled by improving consumer lifestyles, rising renovation activities, and new infrastructure projects initiated by governments.



However, governmental policies aimed at environmental protection and waste reduction pose challenges to the nitric acid market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Emerges as a Prominent Region with Growing Demand Across Industries



Asia Pacific achieved a market size of USD 11.78 billion in 2022, driven by the growing demand for the product across diverse industries such as automotive, agriculture, and construction.



North America is projected to hold a substantial share of the global market, which can be attributed to the region's rapid technological advancements and high disposable income of its consumers.

COVID-19 Impact

The shutdown of Manufacturing Units Affected Market During Pandemic



The global economy faced a severe downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic as various industries experienced disruptions in manufacturing, trade, and supply chains, leading to reduced demand and increased prices of goods. The temporary closure of manufacturing facilities in industries such as automotive resulted in a decline in product demand.

