Global Bot Security Research Report 2023: Bot Attacks, Cloud Computing, and Behavior-based Bot Management Present Opportunities

Dublin, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bot Security Market by Component (Services, Solution), Security Type (API Security, Mobile Security, Web Security), Enterprise Size, Deployment, Vertical - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bot Security Market size was estimated at USD 941.47 million in 2022, USD 1.10 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.75% to reach USD 3.72 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Bot Security Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Component, the market is studied across Services and Solution. The Services is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Security Type, the market is studied across API Security, Mobile Security, and Web Security. The API Security is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Enterprise Size, the market is studied across Large Enterprises and SMEs. The Large Enterprises is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Deployment, the market is studied across Cloud and On-Premises. The On-Premises is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Vertical, the market is studied across BFSI, Government & Defense, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Retail & eCommerce, and Travel & Hospitality. The Healthcare is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in number of bot attacks amid penetration of internet and smartphones

Rising sophistication of botnet attacks and loss of revenues for organizations

Rapid adoption of cloud computing in organizations

Restraints

Limited knowledge about botnet attacks and IoT threats

Opportunities

Technological advancements in behavior-based bot management

Recent innovations in the security robotics field

Challenges

Inefficiency and limitations of CAPTCHA in identifying botnet attacks

Market Trends

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Cumulative Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Competitive Landscap

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services

AppsFlyer Ltd.

Arturai

AuthSafe

Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Botguard OU

CDNetworks Inc.

Cequence Security, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Cloudflare, Inc.

Cloudways Ltd. by DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.

DataDome

Edgio, Inc.

Equifax Inc.

F5, Inc.

Fastly, Inc.

Human Security, Inc.

Imperva Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Myra Security GmbH

Netacea Limited

Oracle Corporation

Radware Ltd.

Reblaze Technologies Ltd.

Sophos Limited

Variti Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wjrco5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment