Reusable Water Bottle Market Size, Share, Report [2023-2030] | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global reusable water bottle market size is expected to expand at a surging rate owing to escalating levels of plastic pollution around the globe, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Reusable Water Bottle Market, 2023-2030”.

According to the UN Environment Program (UNEP), humans produce 300 million tons of plastic waste every year, with more than half of it ending up in landfills or the natural environment. Single-use plastic bottles contribute to plastic pollution in large numbers. The Guardian reported in 2017 that a million plastic bottles are purchased around the world every minute, which is expected to jump by 20% in 2021, posing a grave challenge to the environment in the years to come. To curb the creation of waste from plastic bottles, governments worldwide are aggressively promoting the adoption of reusable water bottles, with many environmental organizations aiding their efforts by spreading awareness of the detriments of plastic pollution. These measures are likely to benefit the market for reusable bottles in the long-run.

Key Manufacturers of the Reusable Water Bottle Market worldwide are:

Klean Kanteen, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Aquasana Inc.

Sigg Switzerland AG

CamelBak Products LLC.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2019 – 2021 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Segments Covered By End-Use and Regional Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World

“Increasing adoption of insulated water bottles by athletes, daily travelers, and others for regular use is projected to stimulate growth opportunities in the global market,” says a Fortune Business Insights™ analyst.

Highlights of the Report:



A thorough examination of the top market trends, drivers, and restraints;

Tangible analysis of the key market segments;

In-depth study of the regional developments influencing the market dynamics; and

Careful profiling and evaluation of the major industry players and their key strategies.

How Growing Focus on Sustainability Driving Demand for Reusable Water Bottles?

The existence of human civilization is now urgently threatened by climate change, and this sense of urgency has sparked the adoption of large-scale, audacious sustainability programs worldwide. Growing plastic garbage is contaminating the entire environmental ecosystem and interfering with its normal functioning, which has had a significant impact on the world’s climatic conditions.

Governments and international organizations are implementing significant sustainability measures targeted at reducing plastic waste in order to reduce the hazards. Many businesses are taking steps to encourage the use of refillable water bottles and eliminate the usage of plastic bottles, which is likely to have a positive impact on the market potential in the long run. Plastic water bottles are a significant source of single-use plastic trash.

Market Driver

Ban on Plastic Bottles across Major Economies to Spawn Opportunities

One of the prominent factors fueling the reusable water bottle market growth is the stringent implementation of measures prohibiting the use of plastic bottles across major economic hubs around the globe. For example, in August 2019, the San Francisco International Airport banned the sale of plastic bottles, issuing a notice to travellers to carry reusable water bottles to fill water from 100 hydration stations installed within the airport. Similarly, in February 2020, the Mayor of New York City banned the sale of single-use plastic beverage bottles on leased and city-owned properties, eliminating the use of such bottles from 25% of the city. In September 2019, India too announced its plans to declare PET bottles as single-use plastic, which would allow the government to ban its sale and use across the country. These strict measures are indirectly stoking the adoption of reusable water bottles, which bodes well for the global market.

Reusable Water Bottle Market: Segmentation

By Type

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Silicon

By Distributional Channel

Offline

Online

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Rest of ME&A)

Regional Insights

Increasing Awareness about Sustainability to Drive the Market in Asia Pacific

Geographically, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the reusable water bottle market share in the coming years as there is greater awareness about sustainability and ill effects of pollution among the people in the region. In addition to this, rapid urbanization and strong initiatives by governments to protect the environment will also drive market growth in the region.

In North America, rising demand for reusable beverage holders from sports players and other athletes will be the key factor propelling the regional market growth. On the other hand, the market in Europe is expected to be primarily driven by higher living standards, strict imposition of pollution norms, and robust sporting culture.

Competitive Landscape

Intense Focus on Innovation to Augment Competition

Key players in this market are doubling down their investments in innovation to expand their presence in the market. Product enhancements are also allowing companies to boost sales and diversify revenue streams, whilst amplifying their reach in other niche domains.

Industry Developments:

June 2020: Contigo®, a pioneer in water bottle innovations, partnered with the music festival Coachella to become its reusable water bottle provider for the 2020 event. Together, the two entities will promote reusable beverage bottles and attempt to wean fans off of single-use PET bottles.

