Global Telepharmacy Markets, 2022-2030: Pharmacy Consultation, Remote Order Entry - Telemedicine, Internet Penetration, and Cost Savings Driving Growth

The Global Telepharmacy Market size was estimated at USD 952.61 million in 2022, USD 1.04 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.01% to reach USD 2.04 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Telepharmacy Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Telepharmacy Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Services, the market is studied across Pharmacy Consultation and Remote Order Entry. The Pharmacy Consultation is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End-Use, the market is studied across Hospitals and Primary Care Centers. The Hospitals is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising influence of telemedicine and telehealth

Growth in internet penetration coupled with rising internet users

Benefits of cost savings and operational efficiencies

Restraints

Differences in laws and regulations related to telepharmacy

Opportunities

Increasing approach to avail the essential drugs in remote areas

Strategic alliances to provide efficient telepharmacy services

Challenges

Less awareness and limited infrastructure support

Market Trends

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Cumulative Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Client Customization

Competitive Landscape

AMN Healthcare

Aspen RxHealth

Cardinal Health

CPS Solutions, LLC

Icebreaker Health, Inc.

Medication Review, Inc.

Medly Pharmacy

MedTel Services

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

North West Telepharmacy Solutions

NURX Inc.

One Touch Telehealth

Pipeline Health, LLC

PipelineRx

Zava

