Sintana Provides Update on VMM-37

TORONTO, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sintana Energy Inc. (TSXV: SEI, OTCQB: SEUSF) (the “Company” or “Sintana”) reports that its subsidiaries, Patriot Energy Oil and Gas Inc. and Patriot Energy Sucursal Colombia (collectively “Patriot”) have filed an Arbitration Claim against ExxonMobil Exploration Colombia Limited and ExxonMobil Exploration Colombia Limited Sucursal Colombia (collectively, “ExxonMobil”). Causes of Action include Breach / Repudiation of the terms of the Farmout Agreement (“FOA”), Joint Operating Agreement (“JOA”) and License Contract associated with the 43,158 acres property known as the VMM-37 block which is located in Colombia’s Middle Magdalena Valley Basin (“VMM-37”).



Chief Executive Officer Douglas Manner commented: “Further to our last release on VMM-37 dated April 18th, it has become necessary to pursue this action to enforce Patriot’s rights under the Agreements and Contract.”

Further updates will be provided with respect to these matters as additional information becomes available.

About Sintana

The Company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia’s Magdalena Basin and five large, highly prospective, onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia. Sintana’s exploration strategy is to acquire, explore, develop and produce superior quality assets with substantial reserves potential.

