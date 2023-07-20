Acrivon Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Adam Levy, Ph.D., M.B.A., Experienced Biotech Investor Relations and Strategy Executive, to Senior Vice President and Head, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Acrivon” or “Acrivon Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: ACRV), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proprietary proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, today announced that Adam D. Levy, Ph.D., M.B.A., has joined Acrivon as senior vice president and head, investor relations and corporate affairs.



“We are thrilled to have Adam join us as a proven leader in investor relations and corporate strategy,” said Peter Blume-Jensen, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer, president, and founder of Acrivon. “Adam has demonstrated a keen ability to effectively communicate novel scientific concepts and narratives in a highly cogent, constructive manner. He also brings a strategic mindset that will help us as we prioritize amongst the numerous opportunities arising from our broadly applicable AP3 platform and our pipeline, including our lead clinical candidate ACR-368 in Phase 2 registrational-intent trials in multiple solid tumors, and our preclinical assets targeting WEE1 and PKMYT1. Adding Adam to the team reflects our commitment to further sharpening our communications and corporate affairs.”

Previously, Adam served as senior vice president of investor relations at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Zentalis, he was senior vice president of investor relations and corporate communications at Turning Point Therapeutics, where he was part of the team that delivered a $4.1 billion transaction when the company was acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb in 2022. Earlier in his career he held positions of increasing responsibility in corporate strategy and corporate development at Pfizer, Novartis AG, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Gilead Sciences, where he was the head of corporate strategy, leading the delivery of the first long-term strategic plan for the ~$100 billion market cap enterprise. Adam has also served as an engagement manager at McKinsey and Company, focusing on supporting clients in the pharmaceutical industry to identify long-term growth strategies and opportunities. Adam received an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and a B.S. in Genetics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Dr. Levy added, “I am excited to join Peter and the team at Acrivon. I believe the company’s AP3 platform, a proteomics-based approach designed to enable the treatment of only those patients that benefit from a particular medicine, represents a potential paradigm shift in oncology clinical practice. The company’s vision for the platform, and the therapies it can help deliver, is compelling and I look forward to being part of the team.”

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing Acrivon’s proprietary proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, or AP3. The AP3 platform enables the creation of drug-specific proprietary OncoSignature® companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients most likely to benefit from Acrivon’s drug candidates. Acrivon is currently advancing its lead candidate, ACR-368, a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1 and CHK2 in a potentially registrational Phase 2 trial across multiple tumor types. Acrivon’s ACR-368 OncoSignature® test, which has not yet obtained regulatory approval, has been extensively evaluated in preclinical studies, including in two separate, blinded, prospectively-designed studies on pretreatment tumor biopsies collected from past third party Phase 2 trials in patients with ovarian cancer treated with ACR-368. In addition to ACR-368, Acrivon is also leveraging its proprietary AP3 precision medicine platform for developing its internally-discovered preclinical stage pipeline programs targeting two critical nodes in the DNA Damage Response, or DDR, including WEE1, a protein serine/threonine kinase, and the closely related PKMYT1.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Acrivon’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties that are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Acrivon undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

