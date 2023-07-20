ZAGG Introduces New Lineup of Keyboards for Fast, Easy, and Efficient Desktop Typing

SALT LAKE CITY, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG®, a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced a new family of desktop keyboards – the full-sized wireless ZAGG Pro Keyboard 17, the mid-sized wireless ZAGG Pro Keyboard 15, the compact wireless ZAGG Pro Keyboard 12, the wired ZAGG Connect Keyboard 12C, compatible with Type-C devices, and the wired ZAGG Connect Keyboard 12L, compatible with Apple Lightning connected devices. The keyboards are designed to provide a fast, easy, and efficient typing experience and are compatible with multiple operating systems, including Windows, macOS, iOS, Chrome OS, and Android.



From the ergonomic design and spacing to the keystroke length and resistance, each keyboard is engineered to reduce typing fatigue and provide a fast, comfortable, and efficient typing experience. Additional features include:

ZAGG Pro keyboards

Qi-Compatible Wireless Charging – Charge the ZAGG Pro Keyboards simply by centering on any Qi-compatible wireless charging pad to ensure uninterrupted typing when you need it most. Qi charging eliminates the risk of a dead battery and keeps your workspace tidy and free from unnecessary cables. Users can also charge with the included Type-C cable.

Pair with up to Three Devices – You can pair the ZAGG Pro Keyboards with up to three devices to seamlessly toggle between a phone, tablet, or computer from one keyboard.

Long-lasting Battery – The keyboards have a Li-polymer battery that allows for three months of use before it needs recharging.1



ZAGG Connect keyboards

Compact Desktop Keyboard – The compact ZAGG Connect Keyboards fit nicely even in crowded workspaces.

The compact ZAGG Connect Keyboards fit nicely even in crowded workspaces. Convenient Wired Connection – Two options for conveniently attaching the ZAGG Connect Keyboards to your device: Lightning cable, or Type-C cable.

“We are excited to introduce these new desktop keyboards to our customers,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG. “They provide a fast, easy, and efficient typing experience to help keep people productive at home, at the office, or on the go.”

Pricing & Availability:

The ZAGG Pro Keyboard 17 ($89.99), Pro Keyboard 15 ($79.99), Pro Keyboard 12 ($69.99), ZAGG Connect Keyboard 12C ($49.99), and ZAGG Connect Keyboard 12L ($59.99) are now available on ZAGG.com and at ZAGG franchise locations nationwide. Each keyboard includes a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

1 ZAGG internal testing. Based on regular use of up to eight hours per day.

2 Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

Apple, Lightning, and macOS are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. IOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries. Chrome OS and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 250 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, MediaMarkt, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and Vodaphone. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41d79bce-8115-4675-baf3-c057df99cb69