Comera Life Sciences Announces Collaboration with Quality Chemical Laboratories to Secure Proprietary Supply of SQore Excipients

WOBURN, Mass., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRA) (“Comera” or the “Company”), a life sciences company developing a new generation of biologic medicines to improve patient access, safety, and convenience, today announced a partnership with Quality Chemical Laboratories, Inc. (QCL) to manufacture one of Comera’s lead SQore™ excipients, as part of a broader strategy to secure the GMP manufacturing and supply chain of key proprietary technology owned by the Company.

“In addition to the substantial investment we have made in the science behind our proprietary SQore platform, we are building value by expanding our SQore patent portfolio and ensuring supply and access to our lead SQore excipients,” said Jeffrey Hackman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comera. “Today’s announcement is an important step towards our strategic goal of securing the manufacturing and supply chain for our technology.”

“QCL is pleased to leverage its strong synthetic and analytical chemistry expertise to advance Comera’s technology platform,” said Dr. Yousry Sayed, President and CEO of QCL. “There has been a growing trend towards bringing back manufacturing of critical, high-value technologies such as pharmaceuticals to the United States to reduce supply risk, ensure high quality production and improve regulatory compliance. We are pleased to work with Comera on this important initiative to help them secure the supply, distribution and quality of their key technologies.”

Comera is helping companies transform their intravenously administered (IV) biologics into patient delivered subcutaneous (SQ) formulations using a validated and de-risked approach that dramatically reduces time to clinic and commercialization. Comera’s proprietary SQore platform integrates computational modeling, a robust library of excipients, and advanced formulation engineering to expedite the development of patient-preferred biotherapeutic formulations, while fostering novel intellectual property creation.

About Comera Life Sciences

Leading a compassionate new era in medicine, Comera Life Sciences is applying a deep knowledge of formulation science and technology to transform essential biologic medicines from intravenous (IV) to subcutaneous (SQ) forms. The goal of this approach is to provide patients with the freedom of self-injectable care, reduce institutional dependency and to put patients at the center of their treatment regimen.

To learn more about the Comera Life Sciences mission, as well as the proprietary SQore™ platform, visit https://comeralifesciences.com/.

