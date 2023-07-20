Rapid Micro Biosystems to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 4, 2023

LOWELL, Mass., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission-critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, will release second-quarter 2023 financial results prior to the market open on Friday, August 4, 2023.



In conjunction with the release, the Company’s management team will host a webcast conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST on Friday, August 4, 2023. The live webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website here and will be available for replay for one year from the webcast date.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems