Orion Energy Systems Commences Onsite Installation for $9.6M Turnkey, Energy-Efficient LED Lighting Retrofit Projects for U.S. Department of Defense

MANITOWOC, Wis., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, maintenance services, and electric vehicle (EV) charging station solutions announced today that it has commenced on-site installation activities for a previously announced $9.6 million contract for LED lighting retrofits at five Department of Defense (DoD) bases in Europe. The turnkey retrofit program includes site audits, engineering, project management, replacement of over 60,000 fixtures with its highly efficient LED lighting systems and final system commissioning.



These projects were secured through a global ESCO (Energy Service Company) based in Europe. Following initial activities in Q4’23 and Q1’24, Orion continues to expect to complete the project over the balance of its current fiscal year which ends March 31, 2024.

“We are thrilled to leverage our extensive experience working with the U.S. Department of Defense to support their energy efficiency, workplace environment, and safety objectives,” stated Mike Jenkins, CEO of Orion. “The start of this turnkey LED installation is a significant milestone we have been working toward for several years. It was made possible through strong relationships with our ESCO partners and marks our first venture in Europe for the DoD. We are delighted to witness the growth of our collaboration with our global ESCO partner and are currently exploring future opportunities across their diverse operation.”

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

