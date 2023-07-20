Intermediate Capital Group plc : Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

20 July 2023

Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:

RESOLUTION TITLE VOTES



FOR %



FOR VOTES



AGAINST %



AGAINST VOTES



TOTAL % of ISC



VOTED VOTES



WITHHELD 1 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 226,779,746 100.00% 36 0.00% 226,779,782 78.03% 218,299 2 REMUNERATION REPORT 183,088,551 83.96% 34,979,085 16.04% 218,067,636 75.04% 8,930,445 3 REMUNERATION POLICY 204,412,975 90.06% 22,569,203 9.94% 226,982,178 78.10% 15,903 4 RE-APPOINT AUDITOR 225,697,965 99.43% 1,297,963 0.57% 226,995,928 78.11% 2,153 5 REMUNERATION OF AUDITORS 226,991,874 100.00% 3,992 0.00% 226,995,866 78.11% 2,215 6 FINAL DIVIDEND OF 52.2P 226,979,008 99.99% 14,060 0.01% 226,993,068 78.11% 5,013 7 APPOINT W RUCKER 213,104,631 94.48% 12,451,232 5.52% 225,555,863 77.61% 1,442,218 8 RE-APPOINT B DURTESTE 226,735,613 99.89% 255,977 0.11% 226,991,590 78.11% 6,491 9 RE-APPOINT A HENSEL-ROTH 226,749,841 99.89% 241,749 0.11% 226,991,590 78.11% 6,491 10 RE-APPOINT A SYKES 220,160,724 96.99% 6,830,488 3.01% 226,991,212 78.11% 6,869 11 RE-APPOINT V HOLMES 217,515,709 95.83% 9,475,881 4.17% 226,991,590 78.11% 6,491 12 RE-APPOINT R LEITH 222,170,006 97.88% 4,818,084 2.12% 226,988,090 78.11% 9,991 13 RE-APPOINT M LESTER 224,967,833 99.11% 2,020,257 0.89% 226,988,090 78.11% 9,991 14 RE-APPOINT M NELLIGAN 226,973,882 99.99% 17,708 0.01% 226,991,590 78.11% 6,491 15 RE-APPOINT A SCHIOLDAGER 226,979,329 99.99% 12,261 0.01% 226,991,590 78.11% 6,491 16 RE-APPOINT S WELTON 220,161,181 96.99% 6,830,409 3.01% 226,991,590 78.11% 6,491 17 APPOINT D BICARREGUI 226,444,570 99.76% 547,002 0.24% 226,991,572 78.11% 6,509 18 ALLOT SHARES 216,872,737 95.54% 10,118,258 4.46% 226,990,995 78.11% 7,086 19 ALLOT EQUITY SECURITIES 214,664,378 95.16% 10,911,802 4.84% 225,576,180 77.62% 1,421,901 20 PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS 208,334,275 92.36% 17,241,905 7.64% 225,576,180 77.62% 1,421,901 21 MARKET PURCHASES 225,548,830 99.42% 1,324,807 0.58% 226,873,637 78.07% 124,444 22 GENERAL MEETING 220,644,094 97.20% 6,350,973 2.80% 226,995,067 78.11% 3,014

Notes:



The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.

Votes "For" include discretionary votes.

All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.

There were 290,612,940 shares ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote. 3,733,333 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights.

A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Contacts:

Chris Hunt

Investor Relations, Intermediate Capital Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, Intermediate Capital Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, Intermediate Capital Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344