New York, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lanolin Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032025/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Lanolin Market to Reach $500.3 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lanolin estimated at US$265.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$500.3 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.3% over the period 2022-2030. Lanolin Alcohol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$90.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lanolin Fatty Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $72.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR



The Lanolin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$120 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)

- Croda International

- Gustav Heess

- Imperial-Oel-Import

- Industria QuÃ­mica del Centro

- Lanco

- Lanotec

- Lubrizol Corporation

- Nanjing Duoyuan Biochemistry

- Nippon Fine Chemical

- NK Ingredients

- Orthochem

- Rolex Lanolin

- Suru Chemicals

- Tallow Products

- Wellman Advanced Materials

- Yixin Chemical

- Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032025/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Lanolin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lanolin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Lanolin by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Lanolin by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lanolin Alcohol by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Lanolin Alcohol by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Lanolin Alcohol by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lanolin Fatty Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Lanolin Fatty Acid by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Lanolin Fatty Acid by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cholesterin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cholesterin by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Cholesterin by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lanosterols by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Lanosterols by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Lanosterols by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Isopropyl Lanolate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Isopropyl Lanolate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Isopropyl Lanolate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Laneth by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Laneth by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Laneth by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quaternium 33 by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Quaternium 33 by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Quaternium 33 by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

PEG-75 by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for PEG-75 by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for PEG-75 by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Derivative Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Derivative Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Derivative Types

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Personal Care & Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Personal Care & Cosmetics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Personal Care &

Cosmetics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Baby

Care Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Baby Care Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Baby Care Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 46: World Lanolin Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Lanolin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lanolin by Derivative Type - Lanolin Alcohol, Lanolin Fatty

Acid, Cholesterin, Lanosterols, Isopropyl Lanolate, Laneth,

Quaternium 33, PEG-75 and Other Derivative Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Lanolin by Derivative Type -

Lanolin Alcohol, Lanolin Fatty Acid, Cholesterin, Lanosterols,

Isopropyl Lanolate, Laneth, Quaternium 33, PEG-75 and Other

Derivative Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Lanolin by Derivative

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lanolin Alcohol,

Lanolin Fatty Acid, Cholesterin, Lanosterols, Isopropyl

Lanolate, Laneth, Quaternium 33, PEG-75 and Other Derivative

Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lanolin by Application - Personal Care & Cosmetics,

Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby Care Products and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Lanolin by Application -

Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby

Care Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Lanolin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Care &

Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby Care Products and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lanolin by Derivative Type - Lanolin Alcohol, Lanolin Fatty

Acid, Cholesterin, Lanosterols, Isopropyl Lanolate, Laneth,

Quaternium 33, PEG-75 and Other Derivative Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Lanolin by Derivative Type -

Lanolin Alcohol, Lanolin Fatty Acid, Cholesterin,

Lanosterols, Isopropyl Lanolate, Laneth, Quaternium 33, PEG-75

and Other Derivative Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Lanolin by Derivative

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lanolin Alcohol,

Lanolin Fatty Acid, Cholesterin, Lanosterols, Isopropyl

Lanolate, Laneth, Quaternium 33, PEG-75 and Other Derivative

Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lanolin by Application - Personal Care & Cosmetics,

Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby Care Products and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Lanolin by Application -

Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby

Care Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Lanolin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Care &

Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby Care Products and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Lanolin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lanolin by Derivative Type - Lanolin Alcohol, Lanolin Fatty

Acid, Cholesterin, Lanosterols, Isopropyl Lanolate, Laneth,

Quaternium 33, PEG-75 and Other Derivative Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Lanolin by Derivative Type -

Lanolin Alcohol, Lanolin Fatty Acid, Cholesterin,

Lanosterols, Isopropyl Lanolate, Laneth, Quaternium 33, PEG-75

and Other Derivative Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Lanolin by Derivative

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lanolin Alcohol,

Lanolin Fatty Acid, Cholesterin, Lanosterols, Isopropyl

Lanolate, Laneth, Quaternium 33, PEG-75 and Other Derivative

Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lanolin by Application - Personal Care & Cosmetics,

Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby Care Products and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Lanolin by Application -

Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby

Care Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Lanolin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Care &

Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby Care Products and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Lanolin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lanolin by Derivative Type - Lanolin Alcohol, Lanolin Fatty

Acid, Cholesterin, Lanosterols, Isopropyl Lanolate, Laneth,

Quaternium 33, PEG-75 and Other Derivative Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Lanolin by Derivative Type -

Lanolin Alcohol, Lanolin Fatty Acid, Cholesterin,

Lanosterols, Isopropyl Lanolate, Laneth, Quaternium 33, PEG-75

and Other Derivative Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Lanolin by Derivative

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lanolin Alcohol,

Lanolin Fatty Acid, Cholesterin, Lanosterols, Isopropyl

Lanolate, Laneth, Quaternium 33, PEG-75 and Other Derivative

Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lanolin by Application - Personal Care & Cosmetics,

Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby Care Products and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Lanolin by Application -

Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby

Care Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Lanolin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Care &

Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby Care Products and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Lanolin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lanolin by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Lanolin by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lanolin by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lanolin by Derivative Type - Lanolin Alcohol, Lanolin Fatty

Acid, Cholesterin, Lanosterols, Isopropyl Lanolate, Laneth,

Quaternium 33, PEG-75 and Other Derivative Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Lanolin by Derivative Type -

Lanolin Alcohol, Lanolin Fatty Acid, Cholesterin,

Lanosterols, Isopropyl Lanolate, Laneth, Quaternium 33, PEG-75

and Other Derivative Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lanolin by Derivative

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lanolin Alcohol,

Lanolin Fatty Acid, Cholesterin, Lanosterols, Isopropyl

Lanolate, Laneth, Quaternium 33, PEG-75 and Other Derivative

Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lanolin by Application - Personal Care & Cosmetics,

Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby Care Products and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Lanolin by Application -

Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby

Care Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lanolin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Care &

Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby Care Products and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Lanolin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lanolin by Derivative Type - Lanolin Alcohol, Lanolin Fatty

Acid, Cholesterin, Lanosterols, Isopropyl Lanolate, Laneth,

Quaternium 33, PEG-75 and Other Derivative Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Lanolin by Derivative Type -

Lanolin Alcohol, Lanolin Fatty Acid, Cholesterin,

Lanosterols, Isopropyl Lanolate, Laneth, Quaternium 33, PEG-75

and Other Derivative Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Lanolin by Derivative

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lanolin Alcohol,

Lanolin Fatty Acid, Cholesterin, Lanosterols, Isopropyl

Lanolate, Laneth, Quaternium 33, PEG-75 and Other Derivative

Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lanolin by Application - Personal Care & Cosmetics,

Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby Care Products and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Lanolin by Application -

Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby

Care Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Lanolin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Care &

Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby Care Products and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Lanolin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lanolin by Derivative Type - Lanolin Alcohol, Lanolin Fatty

Acid, Cholesterin, Lanosterols, Isopropyl Lanolate, Laneth,

Quaternium 33, PEG-75 and Other Derivative Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Lanolin by Derivative

Type - Lanolin Alcohol, Lanolin Fatty Acid, Cholesterin,

Lanosterols, Isopropyl Lanolate, Laneth, Quaternium 33, PEG-75

and Other Derivative Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Lanolin by Derivative

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lanolin Alcohol,

Lanolin Fatty Acid, Cholesterin, Lanosterols, Isopropyl

Lanolate, Laneth, Quaternium 33, PEG-75 and Other Derivative

Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lanolin by Application - Personal Care & Cosmetics,

Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby Care Products and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Lanolin by Application -

Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby

Care Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Lanolin by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal

Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby Care

Products and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lanolin by Derivative Type - Lanolin Alcohol, Lanolin Fatty

Acid, Cholesterin, Lanosterols, Isopropyl Lanolate, Laneth,

Quaternium 33, PEG-75 and Other Derivative Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Lanolin by Derivative Type -

Lanolin Alcohol, Lanolin Fatty Acid, Cholesterin,

Lanosterols, Isopropyl Lanolate, Laneth, Quaternium 33, PEG-75

and Other Derivative Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 94: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Lanolin by Derivative

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lanolin Alcohol,

Lanolin Fatty Acid, Cholesterin, Lanosterols, Isopropyl

Lanolate, Laneth, Quaternium 33, PEG-75 and Other Derivative

Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lanolin by Application - Personal Care & Cosmetics,

Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby Care Products and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Lanolin by Application -

Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby

Care Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Lanolin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Care &

Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby Care Products and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Lanolin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lanolin

by Derivative Type - Lanolin Alcohol, Lanolin Fatty Acid,

Cholesterin, Lanosterols, Isopropyl Lanolate, Laneth,

Quaternium 33, PEG-75 and Other Derivative Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: UK Historic Review for Lanolin by Derivative Type -

Lanolin Alcohol, Lanolin Fatty Acid, Cholesterin, Lanosterols,

Isopropyl Lanolate, Laneth, Quaternium 33, PEG-75 and Other

Derivative Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: UK 16-Year Perspective for Lanolin by Derivative

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lanolin Alcohol,

Lanolin Fatty Acid, Cholesterin, Lanosterols, Isopropyl

Lanolate, Laneth, Quaternium 33, PEG-75 and Other Derivative

Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lanolin by Application - Personal Care & Cosmetics,

Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby Care Products and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK Historic Review for Lanolin by Application -

Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby

Care Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: UK 16-Year Perspective for Lanolin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Care &

Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby Care Products and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 104: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lanolin by Derivative Type - Lanolin Alcohol, Lanolin Fatty

Acid, Cholesterin, Lanosterols, Isopropyl Lanolate, Laneth,

Quaternium 33, PEG-75 and Other Derivative Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Spain Historic Review for Lanolin by Derivative Type -

Lanolin Alcohol, Lanolin Fatty Acid, Cholesterin,

Lanosterols, Isopropyl Lanolate, Laneth, Quaternium 33, PEG-75

and Other Derivative Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 106: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Lanolin by Derivative

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lanolin Alcohol,

Lanolin Fatty Acid, Cholesterin, Lanosterols, Isopropyl

Lanolate, Laneth, Quaternium 33, PEG-75 and Other Derivative

Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lanolin by Application - Personal Care & Cosmetics,

Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby Care Products and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Spain Historic Review for Lanolin by Application -

Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby

Care Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Lanolin by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Care &

Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Baby Care Products and

Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 110: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lanolin by Derivative Type - Lanolin Alcohol, Lanolin Fatty

Acid, Cholesterin, Lanosterols, Isopropyl Lanolate, Laneth,

Quaternium 33, PEG-75 and Other Derivative Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Russia Historic Review for Lanolin by Derivative

Type - Lanolin Alcohol, Lanolin Fatty Acid, Cholesterin,

Lanosterols, Isopropyl Lanolate, Laneth, Quaternium 33, PEG-75

and Other Derivative Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 112: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Lanolin by Derivative

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lanolin Alcohol,

Lanolin Fatty Acid, Cholesterin, Lanosterols, Isopropyl



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032025/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________