The global production demand for carbon black has been increasing for a couple of years. The Asia Pacific is a forerunner in the global carbon black market and it accounts for more than 63% of the global carbon black production volume. With a demand of 4.8 million tons, China is the prominent consumer of carbon black.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of2019-2028. The Global Carbon Black Market is expected to reach US$ 18.6 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 4.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2028, as per the analysis by RationalStat

Market intelligence for the global carbon black market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (‘000 tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the carbon black market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Period Covered include data for 2019-2028 along with year-wise demand estimations

The carbon black market report analyzes the market on the basis of global economic situations, regional geopolitics, import-export scenarios, trade duties, market developments, organic and inorganic strategies, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, government policies, new capacity addition, technological advancements, R&D investments, and new market entry, replacement rates, penetration rates, installed base/fleet size, global and regional production capacity, among others.

RationalStat offers market analysis and consulting studies on the basis of dedicated and robust desk/secondary research supported by a strong in-house data repository. In addition, the research leverages data based on the real-time insights gathered from primary interviews. Market estimations and insights are based on primary research (covering more than 240 entities) and secondary research by leveraging international benchmarking.

The global carbon black market report also covers value chain and supply chain analysis that provides in-depth information about the value chain margins and the role of various stakeholders across the value chain. Market dynamics provided in the market study include market drivers, restraints/challenges, trends, and their impact on the market throughout the analysis period.

In the competition analysis section, the global carbon black market provides a detailed competition benchmarking analysis based on the market share of the leading companies/brands/producers/suppliers, a market structure overview with detailed company profiles of more than 25 players with their financials, product/service offerings, major developments, business models, etc. This enables, clients and report buyers to make strong, precise, and timely decisions.

Macroeconomic Scenario and the Impact of COVID-19 on Regional Economic Sentiment

In the latest RationalStat analysis, geopolitical conflicts and inflation are the cited economic risks, while concerns about the volatility across energy sectors prevail in Europe and other parts of the world. Some of the potential risks to the economic growth in the leading regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and other developing regions, are inflation, volatile energy prices, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical instability, labor shortages, rising interest rates, and COVID-19 pandemic… Continue!

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the carbon black market growth include Cabot Corporation, Birla Carbon, Orion Engineered Carbons, Phillips Carbon Black, Tokai Carbon, Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co., China Synthetic Rubber Corporation, Longxing Chemical Stock Co. Ltd., OMSK Carbon Group, and OCI Company Ltd., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global carbon black market based on type, grade, application, and region

Global Carbon Black Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Grade Standard Grade Specialty Grade



Global Carbon Black Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Type Furnace Black Channel Black Thermal Black Acetylene Black



Global Carbon Black Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Application Tire Non-Tire Rubber Continue!



Leading Companies and Market Players Cabot Corporation Birla Carbon Orion Engineered Carbons Phillips Carbon Black Tokai Carbon Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co. China Synthetic Rubber Corporation Longxing Chemical Stock Co. Ltd. OMSK Carbon Group OCI Company Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in the Carbon Black Report:

What will be the market value of the global carbon black market by 2028?

What is the market size of the global carbon black market?

What are the market drivers of the global carbon black market?

What are the key trends in the global carbon black market?

Which is the leading region in the global carbon black market?

What are the major companies operating in the global carbon black market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global carbon black market?

