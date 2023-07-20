From 2022 to 2031, Energy Harvesting for Small Sensors Market Sales Are Expected to Flourish at a CAGR of 9.0% | Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global energy harvesting for small sensors market was valued at US$ 426.7 Mn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2031.



Increase in number of systems that are powered by light, vibrations, or other forms of natural energy as providing line power or installing batteries is not feasible is fueling the energy harvesting for small sensors market. Development of various energy-harvesting devices that can be used to manufacture self-sustainable, standalone electronics is expected to fuel market size in the next few years.

Energy harvesting for small sensors refers to a technology wherein sensors produce their own electrical energy from the surrounding environment, eliminating the need for an external power source such as wired connections or batteries. Standalone energy harvesting sensors have several applications, including structural health monitoring, environmental monitoring, smart agriculture, and smart home automation.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 426.7 Mn Estimated Value US$ 922.8 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 9.0% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 175 Pages Market Segmentation By Technology, Sensor, Applications, End-use Industry Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Cymbet Corporation, DCO Systems Ltd., Enervibe, EnOcean GmbH, Kinergizer, KINETRON, ONiO.zero, Ricoh Company, Ltd., TDK Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated

Key Findings of Study

Increase in Adoption of Energy Harvesting in IoT Devices – Adoption of energy harvesting could enable development of IoT devices that are self-powered. Traditional battery-powered devices require batteries to be replaced or recharged regularly, which can be inconvenient and expensive, especially for devices that are deployed in remote locations.

Energy harvesting technologies, such as thermal, solar, kinetic, or electromagnetic, allow IoT devices to produce electrical energy from their surroundings, eliminating the need for external energy sources or frequent battery replacements.

Advancements in energy harvesting technologies, such as miniaturization and improved efficiency, have enabled integration of energy harvesting capabilities into compact and higher power-constrained IoT devices. This has led to increased IoT applications that can benefit from energy harvesting, including wireless sensor networks, wearable devices, and implantable medical devices.

Rise in Demand for Wearable Devices – Increase in penetration of technology for everyday functioning entails surge in adoption of smart wearable devices. Incorporation of self-powered sensors in these devices is likely to bolster the wearable devices industry.

Self-powered sensors play a critical role in providing the required energy for portable and wearable products, such as tracking devices and wearable health monitors. Consumers are increasingly adopting wearable devices to monitor health from the comfort of their homes.

The wearable devices market has witnessed significant technological advancement in the past few years. Increase in adoption of wearable devices is a key factor propelling market development.

Vibration, Ambient RF, and Photovoltaic to be Emerging Harvesting Options – Ambient RF, vibration, and photovoltaic are the key types of energy harvesting techniques. For instance, e-peas recently launched power management ICs with an innovative design that supports devices in low voltage situations. It can harness extremely low energy from the environment.

The George Washington and Northwestern Universities have developed a battery-free, wireless, and fully implantable temporary pacemaker that dissolves when it is not required. The pacemaker harnesses energy from external near-field antennas, similar to RFID technology.

Growth Drivers

Increase in adoption of energy harvesting in IoT devices is fueling the energy harvesting for small sensors market

Rise in demand for wearable devices is augmenting market growth

Regional Landscape

North America accounted for the leading share of the global market in 2022. This is ascribed to development of battery-less designs by researchers and product designers. Increase in adoption of IoT devices is fueling market expansion in the region.

The energy harvesting for small sensors market in Asia Pacific is witnessing robust growth. Demand for energy harvesting technologies is likely to increase in the electronics industry in the region in the next few years.

Competitive Analysis

The global industry is consolidated, with the presence of small number of key players that control majority share. Companies in the energy harvesting for small sensors market are focusing on development of innovative energy management ICs in order to consolidate their position.

Prominent players in the energy harvesting for small sensor market include Everactive, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Kinergizer, DCO systems Ltd., and Parket Hannifin Corp.

The energy harvesting for small sensors market has been segmented as follows:

Global Energy Harvesting for Small Sensor Market, by Technology

Biochemical

Biomechanical

Thermal

Solar

RF



Global Energy Harvesting for Small Sensor Market, by Sensor

Bio-sensor

Motion Sensor

Temperature Senor

Humidity Sensor

Pressure Sensor

PIR Sensor

RF Sensor

Others

Global Energy Harvesting for Small Sensor Market, by Application

Autonomous Medical devices

Environmental Monitoring

Computing Devices

Process Control

Satellite Remote Sensing

Indoor/Outdoor Monitoring

Global Energy Harvesting for Small Sensor Market, by End-use Industry

Building and Infrastructure

Healthcare

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Global Energy Harvesting for Small Sensor Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



