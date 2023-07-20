Chromatography Resin Market Set to Soar Past USD 3.89 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Chromatography Resin market , increasing adoption of single-use chromatography systems and resins for improved efficiency and cost-effectiveness, growing focus on continuous chromatography processes for higher productivity and reduced cycle times, development of specialized resins for specific chromatographic applications, integration of chromatography technologies with automation and advanced data analytics, rising demand for smaller particle sizes and higher binding capacities in chromatography resins, expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry and the need for high-quality chromatography resins, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Chromatography Resin Market"

Pages - 242

Tables - 94

Figures - 76

The chromatography resins market is a rapidly growing market that is driven by the increasing demand for chromatography resins in a variety of applications, including analytical chemistry, biochemistry, and pharmaceutical development. Chromatography resins are used to separate and identify different compounds in a mixture.

Prominent Players in Chromatography Resin Market

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

GE Healthcare

Merck KGaA

Restek Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

J&J Scientific

Phenomenex

Macherey-Nagel

Sigma-Aldrich

Tosoh Corporation

Novasep

Chromsystems

Seprasystems

Repligen Corporation

Active Motif

Bio-Synthesis

Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Industries

Protein A Resins Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Protein A Resins dominated the global online market as they are widely used to purify monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and are essential in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. As the demand for therapeutic antibodies continues to grow, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the development of targeted therapies, protein A resins are expected to maintain a significant market share.

Bioprocessing is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, bioprocessing is the leading segment due to the increasing demand for biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and therapeutic proteins, which drives the need for efficient purification processes and high-quality chromatography resins. Bioprocessing applications often require large-scale chromatography systems and specialized resins, contributing to the growth of this segment.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Well-established Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The presence of major pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and advanced research facilities contributes to the region's prominence. Additionally, the region's strong focus on innovation, extensive R&D activities, and favorable regulatory environment contribute to its potential dominance in the chromatography resins market.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Chromatography Resin market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Chromatography Resin.

Key Developments in Chromatography Resin Market

In February 2020, Repligen Corporation, a provider of biologics purification products and services, acquired Bio-Rad Laboratories' Life Sciences Chromatography business for $450 million. The acquisition expanded Repligen's product portfolio and gave it a larger foothold in the chromatography resins market.

In March 2020, Shimadzu Corporation, a Japanese analytical instruments manufacturer, acquired Tosoh Corporation's Life Science business for $1.2 billion. The acquisition expanded Shimadzu's product portfolio and gave it a larger foothold in the chromatography resins market.

