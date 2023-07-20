Global CMP Slurry Market Size and Dynamics: Forecasted Growth At CAGR of 8.09% to Achieve USD 3,098.41 Mn by 2030

New York, NY, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “CMP Slurry Market By Type (Aluminum Oxide CMP Slurry, Cerium Oxide CMP Slurry, Ceramic CMP Slurry, And Silica CMP Slurry), By Application (Silicon Wafers, Disk-Drive Components, Optical Substrates, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global CMP Slurry Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1,678.94 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3,098.41 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.09% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is CMP Slurry? How big is the CMP Slurry Industry?

CMP Slurry Report Coverage & Overview:

A chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry is a liquid dispersion that contains active chemicals and micro-abrasive grains that are used in the chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) process. This slurry is used in the chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) procedure. Reportedly, chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) is a procedure for polishing the surface and removing material that demonstrates both chemical assault and abrasive removal qualities. To clarify, CMP slurry is applied in conjunction with CMP cloths and polishing naps during the polishing process. During the process of planarization, the former is rotated while being pressed against a substrate at the same time.

Global CMP Slurry Market: Growth Dynamics

The increasing product demand in the semiconductor industry will direct the trends that emerge in the global market.

The CMP slurry market is expected to expand as a direct result of recent technological advances in the fabrication and semiconductor processes, as well as the requirement for an increase in the overall performance of semiconductors. In addition to this, manufacturers are devoting enormous sums of money toward the production of semiconductor wafer fabrication materials, which will further contribute to the demand for the product. In addition to this, the increasing product penetration in consumer electronic devices such as smartphones and the demand for CMP slurries in the production of microchips will both contribute to the expansion of the global market.

The increasing use of CMP slurries in the manufacturing of silicon wafers will lead to an increase in demand in the global market. The expansion of the market all over the world will be driven by an increase in the number of business strategies used by leading industry players. These strategies include product innovations and mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in the first half of 2022, Entegris, Inc., a key producer of advanced materials, purchased CMC Materials, Inc., a key provider of CMP slurries. CMC Materials is a significant producer of CMP slurries. The action is likely to encourage the expansion of the market on a global scale.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1,678.94 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3,098.41 million CAGR Growth Rate 8.09% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players The 3M Company, Cabot Corporation, Fujimi Corporation, BASF SE, The DOW Chemicals, Evonik Industries, Hitachi Chemical Limited, Samsung SDI, Dongjin Semichem Company Limited, FujiFilm, Saint-Gobain, Soulbrain Co. Ltd., and Versum Materials. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

CMP Slurry Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global CMP slurry market is sectored into type, application, and region.

In type terms, the global CMP slurry market is segregated into aluminum oxide CMP slurry, cerium oxide CMP slurry, ceramic CMP slurry, and silica CMP slurry segments. In addition to this, the aluminum oxide CMP slurry segment, which accrued more than 35% of the global market share in 2022, is predicted to record the fastest CAGR in the forecast timeline. The growth of the segment in the coming years can be credited to its easy availability for the tungsten CMP process that requires excellent planarity and accurate uniform control. In addition to this, aluminum oxide offers exceptional planarity and outstanding performance.

On the basis of the application, the CMP slurry industry across the globe is sectored into silicon wafers, disk-drive components, optical substrates, and others segments. Furthermore, the silicon wafers segment, which accrued a huge chunk of the global industry share in 2022, is projected to lead the segmental expansion in the upcoming years. The segmental expansion in the forecast timeline can be subject to a surge in the use of silicon wafers in the production of semiconductor chips, advanced complementary metal oxide semiconductor ICs, and microelectromechanical system equipment for reducing heat & power along with improving the performance.

The global CMP Slurry market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Aluminum Oxide CMP Slurry

Cerium Oxide CMP Slurry

Ceramic CMP Slurry

Silica CMP Slurry

By Application

Silicon Wafers

Disk-Drive Components

Optical Substrates

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global CMP Slurry market include -

The 3M Company

Cabot Corporation

Fujimi Corporation

BASF SE

The DOW Chemicals

Evonik Industries

Hitachi Chemical Limited

Samsung SDI

Dongjin Semichem Company Limited

FujiFilm

Saint-Gobain

Soulbrain Co. Ltd.

Versum Materials.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global CMP slurry market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 8.09% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global CMP slurry market size was evaluated at nearly $1,678.94 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $3,098.41 million by 2030.

The global CMP slurry market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the technological breakthroughs in fabrication and semiconductor processes along with the need for improving semiconductor performance.

In terms of type, the aluminum oxide CMP slurry segment is slated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the silicon wafers segment is slated to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the North America CMP slurry market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for CMP Slurry industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the CMP Slurry Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the CMP Slurry Industry?

What segments does the CMP Slurry Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the CMP Slurry Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Over the course of the foreseeable future, Asia-Pacific will solidify its position as the dominant player in the global market.

The Asia-Pacific region, which accounted for more than two-fifths of the total revenue generated by the global CMP slurry market in 2022, is predicted to experience a significant increase throughout the course of the assessment timeframe. It is possible that an increase in the demand for CMP slurry in the semiconductor industry will drive market expansion in the area over the period of 2023-2030. Aside from this, the expansion of the regional market size will be prompted by an increase in the demand for consumer electronic items in countries such as China. In addition to this, nations such as Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and China are important makers of semiconductor chips and have contributed significantly to the expansion of the market in the area. China is also a big contributor to the growth of the market in the region.

In addition, it is anticipated that the CMP slurry industry in North America would record the greatest CAGR throughout the course of the evaluation timeline. The rising demand for the product in silicon wafer manufacturing and optical substrates in the region is one of the reasons that is anticipated to have a beneficial impact on the expansion of the regional industry in the coming years. In addition to this, the presence of reputable product manufacturers in the subcontinent would accentuate the trends observed in the regional sector.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



The Potential of the CMP Slurry Market

Increased product penetration across a variety of industries has the potential to open up new avenues of expansion for the global market.

The global market for CMP slurries is facing new challenges and chances for expansion as a result of the spike in the use of CMP slurries in automotive, IoT devices, and 5G networks. In addition to this, a rise in the acceptance of transistors and consistent industrial expansion would provide new potential vistas for the industry across the globe. The enormous demand for electronic goods will assist the worldwide market in locating new potential areas for expansion.

