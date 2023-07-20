TRILLION ENERGY TO EXPLORE STRATEGIC ENERGY OPPORTUNITIES WITH MAJOR NATURAL GAS COMPANY  

Vancouver, B.C., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to announce that it is exploring strategic energy opportunities in the Bulgaria and Turkiye region with a global energy trading company. The parties have signed a non-disclosure agreement to share information on a confidential basis regarding potential new business opportunities to be advanced together, the aim is to advance the Vranino 1-11 exploration block in Bulgaria, which has coal bed methane natural gas exploration potential, as well as opportunities in Turkiye.



What precipitated the initiative is the mutual recognition that discovering new sources of natural gas in the European region is paramount, Trillion’s recent technological success in the Black Sea using long-reach directional drilling technology and Trillion’s Vranino 1-11 natural gas exploration block which has significant gas resources, and which remains unexplored by Trillion.

The natural gas trading company had 2022 revenue of >US$100 billion and is involved in buying, distributing, and selling natural gas. There are significant opportunities to gain access to pipeline infrastructure to transport gas in the region, with the implementation of the interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) as well as the expanded infrastructure in Turkiye and Bulgaria. With the expansion of the infrastructure in Turkiye, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia pipeline conduits will be available.

As previously detailed in the Company’s press release of April 28, 2022, the Vranino license block is 98,205 acres (397 km2) with third-party resource estimates(1) of the following:

Undiscovered OGIP (Best Estimate)* Gross Prospective Natural Gas Resource -Best Estimate (Unrisked)* Estimated resource 1.15 Tcf* 573 Bcf*

(1) Netherland Sewell & Associates Inc, 2014*

About the Netherland Sewell & Associates report

*The Netherland Sewell & Associates report is effective December 19, 2014 and was prepared in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook maintained by the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers (Calgary Chapter) ("COGEH") and National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). The resources definitions used in preparing this report are those contained in the COGE Handbook and the Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 51-101 (NI 51-101). Prospective resources are those quantities of gas which are estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from undiscovered accumulations by application of future development projects. TCF means Trillion Cubic Feet of natural gas. BCF means Billion Cubic Feet of natural gas.

