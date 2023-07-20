Associa Minnesota Helps Emergency Shelter Residents

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Minnesota (AM), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Twin Cities metropolitan area recently stepped up to help support the Simpson Housing Services emergency homeless shelter. Each night, the shelter provides 66 single adults with a safe place to sleep in addition to personal care supplies to help them feel comfortable, dignified, and healthy. AM staff collected donations that were used to purchase materials for 66 care bags containing body wash, soap, hair products, lotion, toothpaste, and shower shoes. Their efforts culminated with an office pizza party where team members assembled 66 care bags in just six minutes! A team of volunteers then hand-delivered the care bags to the shelter.

Simpson Housing Services began as an emergency overnight shelter at Simpson United Methodist Church in 1982. For four decades it has been a leading nonprofit helping people experiencing homelessness. In response to unmet community needs, key programs have grown to include the following: emergency shelter; supportive housing programs for youth, single adults, and families; and developmental and educational services for children. The shelter annually supports 2,000 people experiencing and transitioning out of homelessness, including 300 families with 650 children. To learn more about how to donate or volunteer, visit https://simpsonhousing.org/.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House.

“Everyone deserves to live their life with dignity and respect,” said Associa Minnesota Branch President JoAnn Borden, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “As a company, our goal is to improve quality of life for every individual and family in the communities where we work and live. I’m extremely proud of our team members, residents, and vendor partners who donated their time and money to help make this a reality for many individuals in need.”

