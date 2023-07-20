Tier One North American Telco Entrusts Becklar to Protect Over Forty Thousand Subscribers

Ogden, Utah, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becklar is pleased to announce that they will now protect more than forty thousand new subscribers for one of North America’s largest Telecommunication providers, as part of their Health & Wellness solutions. The provider will add Becklar’s industry-leading devices and safety response applications to their portfolio and will monitor life safety events beginning in the fall of 2023.

Becklar Enterprise Monitoring protects over 1.8 million subscribers across North America and was selected for their recognized leadership in wholesale monitoring, comprehensive connected safety solutions and streamlined integration with the providers’ network.

“Subscribers will enjoy the fastest response times in the market due to Becklar’s patented AI-powered Engagement Platform,” says Tyler Tribe, Chief Technology Officer of Becklar. “This platform was built to help interpret the intent of every incoming call, in multiple languages, quickly escalating emergency calls to caring operators who passionately and professionally deliver the fastest help when needed.”

Ensuring consistent coverage through unforeseen events such as weather, natural disasters, or technical challenges was of critical importance to the telecommunications leader. “We are proud to offer the industry’s most comprehensive coverage through Becklar’s eleven redundant monitoring centers across the United States and Canada,” said Justin Bailey, President, Becklar Enterprise Monitoring. “These centers, coupled with our award-winning technology and superior infrastructure provide the best life safety and asset protection solutions in the industry for our customers.”

Becklar’s Personal Health & Safety devices will be added to the leading Telco’s portfolio of solutions, providing new and enhanced wellness options for its subscribers. These discrete, feature-rich, industry-leading mobile, personal emergency response service (mPERS) devices offer crystal-clear two-way communication across multiple Tier One carrier networks including Verizon, Telus and AT&T.

Becklar is committed to protecting the safety, wellness and property of its subscribers, and is proud to have been selected by this market leading Telecommunications, Health and Wellness provider.

