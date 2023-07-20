New to The Street TV Signs AppTech Payments Corp. to a 6-Part Media Series

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's business TV show, New to The Street, announces the signing of a 6-part media contract on filming and broadcasting tailored interviews about AppTech Payments Corp.'s (NASDAQ: APCX) ("AppTech") corporate fundamentals.

New to The Street's TV anchor, Jane King is to interview the management team at AppTech Payments Corp ., with each show airing on its syndicated televised outlets, Newsmax and Fox Business Network , and as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV . The New to The Street's social media team and its television network partners will reshare media content, creating a platform to educate televised viewers and others about APCX. All broadcasted shows will stream on the New to The Street website, www . newtothestreet.com .

AppTech is a leading Fintech Company specializing in seamless commerce solutions, allowing corporations, small and midsized enterprises ("SMEs"), and consumers efficient digital payment solutions and options.

Luke D'Angelo, CEO and Chairman, AppTech states, "I'm excited to work with the highly professional experts at New to The Street while they begin to market our Company through their national TV media network. We at APCX believe the upcoming televised interviews can inform viewers about our Company's unique and transformative payment solutions. Our Fintech cloud-based patented platform Commerse ™ is changing the legacy payment and banking industries. I look forward to explaining how it works and how our clients have become more efficient in their transactions. The show should provide our Company an effective way to reach potential investors and end-users alike."

The show's audiences will learn more about AppTech value proposition as it continues to increase the user experiences in its products .

Vince Caruso, CEO of FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street , states, "I am excited to have AppTech Payment Corp. on the show for a 6-month TV series. Their business model in providing Payments-as-a-Service, Banking-as-a-Service, and Commerce Experiences-as-a-Service offers consumers and businesses unique banking and payment options. The Company has a global footprint and proprietary technology , which our viewers will learn more about during the interview series. New to The Street's dedicated professional staff looks forward to producing and distributing information about AppTech Payment Corp. operational ongoings."

All future interviews are to air on Newsmax (syndicated), Fox Business Network (syndicated), and Bloomberg TV (sponsored), with exact dates and times of the broadcastings "To be Announced."



About AppTech Payments Corp (NASDAQ: APCX) ($APCX):

AppTech Payments Corp . (NASDAQ: APCX) ($APCX) provides digital financial services for corporations, small and midsized enterprises ("SMEs"), and consumers through the Company's scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our commerce experiences development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements and a full suite of patented technology capabilities - www.apptechcorp.com.



About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock prices. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contact

Monica Brennan

1-917-330-2564

monica@NewtoTheStreet.com



"New to The Street" Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com



AppTech Payments Corp.

760-707-5959

info@apptechcorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f977f6d-35d0-466f-a6e5-d1d26d3ecd72