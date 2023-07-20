Chiesi USA CEO Appointed to ASHP Foundation Board of Directors

CARY, N.C., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA, Inc. (key-A-zee), a Cary-based specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Jon Zwinski, CEO and General Manager at Chiesi USA, has been appointed to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Foundation Board of Directors.



Zwinski will serve a two-year term on the board, effective June 1, 2023. The board’s first official meeting of the year will be in October at the ASHP headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland.

“As Chiesi USA’s partnership with ASHP has deepened since 2021, I have witnessed the incredible work and dedication of the Foundation to support the pharmacy workforce and its professionals with an ultimate goal of improving patient health,” said Zwinski. “I am delighted and honored to be more closely involved in the organization’s efforts, which align with Chiesi’s mission to develop innovative pharmaceutical solutions to improve the quality of human life.”

As the philanthropic arm of ASHP, the ASHP Foundation seeks to advance the professional practice of pharmacists and the pharmacy workforce by funding research and education to improve health outcomes through optimal, safe and effective medication use.

“The ASHP Foundation is delighted to welcome Jon Zwinski to our Board of Directors,” said ASHP Foundation CEO Steven A. Rubloff. “With his extensive healthcare experience and deep understanding of pharmacy, Jon’s appointment will bring important perspectives and insights to the Foundation’s philanthropic efforts to advance pharmacy practice, enhance safe medication use, and improve outcomes for patients.”

Zwinski’s board appointment furthers Chiesi’s growing collaboration with ASHP. Last year, Chiesi announced its sponsorship of the ASHP Advantage Program, designed to address the pharmacy technician shortage through educational strategies, tools and resources to improve recruitment and retention efforts. Additionally, Chiesi sponsors the ASHP Foundation Pharmacy Leadership Scholars program. In 2022, five early-stage pharmacist researchers were awarded $10,000 each in grants to fund research in advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and access to healthcare.

Chiesi is also a Gold Level sponsor of the ASHP Corporate Partners Program, a collaboration between the ASHP Foundation, ASHP and corporations to promote improvements in patient care.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the Company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology, cystic fibrosis and rare diseases. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation™, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is an international, research-focused biopharmaceuticals group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company’s mission is to improve people’s quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment. By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, and France, Chiesi’s commitment to create shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. As a certified B Corp since 2019, we’re part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. The company aims to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions by 2035. With over 85 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), operates in 31 countries, and counts more than 6,000 employees. The Group’s research and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For further information, please visit www.chiesi.com.

About ASHP Foundation

The ASHP Foundation was established in 1968 by ASHP as a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization. As the philanthropic arm of ASHP, the Foundation shares ASHP's vision that medication use will be optimal, safe, and effective for all people all the time. Our mission is to support ASHP by advancing the professional practice of pharmacists and the pharmacy workforce by funding research and education that improves health outcomes through optimal, safe, and effective medication use. For more information, visit www.ashpfoundation.org.

Media: FleishmanHillard, Elizabeth Comtois, (973) 600-1170, elizabeth.comtois@fleishman.com

Chiesi USA: Neha Suryavanshi, +1 (919) 678 6611 x1533, neha.suryavanshi@chiesi.com

