Nammu21 Launches N21 Public, Live US Loan Database to Distill Complex Corporate Credit Market

New York, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nammu21, a leading platform driving operational efficiencies and data transparency in syndicated loan transactions, today announced the release of N21 Public, a transformative database of publicly available loan agreements. Through N21 Public’s features and tools, users are able to gain immediate access and insights into loan agreements, public filers, borrowers, lending institutions, agents, bookrunners, or sectors with the ability to filter, view, and analyze a single loan agreement or portfolios of loan agreements.



Locating, organizing, and normalizing data across publicly filed loan documents is an arduous process, with documents buried within the tens of thousands of 10-Qs and 10-Ks filed each year. Further, with no common language across loan documents, identifying relevant information across the vast amount of fragmented loan data remains a challenge.



N21 Public utilizes proprietary programmatic data classification and indexing technology to instantly catalog, review, and extrapolate loan data like an expert human. The technology has enabled the creation of a first ever database of US credit agreements, a Golden Source of publicly available loan data, providing access into normalized loan data at unprecedented speed and granularity.



"N21 Public is taking a critical step that is needed in this market. It is a significant undertaking to develop technology to programmatically isolate and extract loan agreements from public filers, consolidate all the data into a single platform, and create a sophisticated large language model to transform loan agreement provisions into interoperable digital data,” said Someera Khokhar, Founder and CEO of Nammu21 and a 25-year veteran of the syndicated loan industry. “N21 Public goes beyond simply answering user queries; it can address questions that users may not have even considered. With a tremendous amount of unstructured data buried in publicly filed documents, there is immense value in accessing organized, filterable, and searchable data sets of publicly filed loans.”



Before N21 Public, simply locating loan documents required time and detailed information, such as the filer's name, the relationship between the filer, the borrower, the agreement date, and the probable disclosure period–effectively searching for what a user already knew or could establish. In order to conduct any comparative analysis, equivalent knowledge about other borrowers, their respective sectors, and other critical information would also be required. N21 Public revolutionizes the process by providing a comprehensive and powerful solution that leans on artificial intelligence and enables professionals to have immediate access into data, without being limited by what they know or don’t know. This intelligent, connected data offers users the ability to make well-informed and impactful data-driven decisions across various types of workflows.



For instance, sell-side analysts can develop market comparisons and gain competitive intelligence. Funds can identify patterns across specific sectors. Legal professionals can efficiently search for borrowers or loans within a particular sub-sector. Equity analysts can highlight a company's capital stack and obligations. These are just a few examples of how N21 Public can empower professionals to leverage its capabilities for their specific needs.



N21 Public is built on Nammu21, which utilizes its proprietary system and an AI driven digital loan language index (known as NEL) to transform static, bespoke, and complicated documents into live, interoperable data that can be easily analyzed and understood by both machines and humans. By digitizing and normalizing loan data, Nammu21 enables users to search, analyze, and extract relevant information efficiently and view data and data patterns at scale and speed.



At launch, the N21 Public database reflects more than 5,000 syndicated and bilateral loans that have been disclosed in US public filings since 2018. The database will be updated with new loan data on an ongoing basis.



N21 Public is launching with an initial feature called LCI, focused on lender and commitment data providing users with immediate access and insights to financial institutions, their commitments across filers, borrowers, and sectors, and across facility types and currencies. The company expects to unveil additional features in the coming quarters that will help users further isolate, assess, and analyze different parts of the syndicated loan ecosystem including ESG and pricing.



To register for a demo or try the premium version of N21 Public, visit https://lci.nammu21.com.



ABOUT NAMMU21

Nammu21 is a leading platform driving operational efficiencies and data transparency in syndicated loan transactions. Built by industry veterans, Nammu21 leverages natural language processing technology and proprietary processes to deconstruct complex interconnected financial documents into interoperable, digestible data. For more information follow @NammuTwentyOne or visit https://nammu21.com/.