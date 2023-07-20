Buchanan Technologies Named to ChannelE2E Releases 2023 List of Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs

The eighth annual list reveals that healthcare is a top market for managed service providers with vertical specialties.



Buchanan Technologies was ranked 30th among the top vertical market MSPs in the Healthcare category.

GRAPEVINE, Texas, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buchanan Technologies ranks among the world’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs for 2023, according to ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. Buchanan Technologies was ranked 30th among the top vertical market MSPs in the Healthcare category.

The annual list and research report identify and honor the top 100 MSPs in healthcare, legal, government, financial services, manufacturing, and additional vertical markets. Additionally, this year’s report revealed key MSP business, security and market trends and affirmed that vertical market MSPs have vastly expanded their managed security capabilities.

Among the report findings:

In total, the top vertical market MSPs generated revenues of $2.87 billion in 2022 compared to $2.25 billion in 2021, representing a 27.5% increase year over year.

In 2022, MSPs consolidated more heavily into two vertical markets in particular – Healthcare and Financial Services/Banking. Healthcare, which was also the biggest market last year, remains the largest and the biggest mover, increasing from 18% in 2021 to 31% in 2022.

Financial Services knocked Manufacturing out of the number 2 slot this year, growing from 13% in 2021 to 23% in 2022.



Rankings are based on annual recurring revenues in specific markets for the calendar year of 2022.

"We are grateful to be recognized and ranked 30th among the top vertical market MSPs in the Healthcare industry," says Jim Buchanan, Founder & CEO of Buchanan Technologies. "The team has worked diligently to understand how our IT solutions should be designed to align with the unique needs and challenges of the healthcare industry and technology's critical role in delivering exceptional patient care. I'm very proud of their efforts and success."

“ChannelE2E and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate Buchanan Technologies on this honor,” said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of ChannelE2E, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. “Vertical market MSPs tend to grow faster and enjoy better margins than the rest of the pack. They can specialize, standardizing their technology stacks for their specific vertical markets and training their staff to best serve those verticals, leading to more efficient operations.”

Celebrating its remarkable 35th year in business, Buchanan Technologies remains dedicated to the core values guiding its success: People Matter, Customers Matter, Principles Matter, Community Matters, and Every Interaction Matters. In line with these principles, Buchanan's managed IT services for healthcare deliver an exceptional range of managed IT services across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Healthcare organizations can count on Buchanan for services, including patient portal support, IT project management, and round-the-clock IT support, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and peace of mind.

Click here to learn more about Buchanan’s Managed IT Services for healthcare.

ChannelE2E's Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research report are overseen by Jessica C. Davis, Editorial Director, MSSP Alert, and ChannelE2E.

