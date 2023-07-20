iLending Names Nick Goraczkowski as President

Englewood CO, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLending, a prominent player in the auto refinance industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Nick Goraczkowski to the position of President, effective immediately. In his new role, Mr. Goraczkowski will be at the helm of the company, driving its overall strategic direction with a strong focus on sustainable growth and optimizing operational efficiency.

Having been a key leader and integral part of iLending for over a decade holding the positions of Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Mr. Goraczkowski brings a wealth of expert knowledge in the auto refinance industry. With this promotion, he now will lead iLending into a promising future. In addition to his proven leadership at iLending, Mr. Goraczkowski is a Member of the Board of Advisors at the University of Colorado Boulder Leeds School of Business.

Tom Harding, Managing Director of J.C. Flowers & Co., and Chairman of iLending, expressed his confidence in Mr. Goraczkowski, stating, "Nick's remarkable contributions to iLending’s clients, lending partners and marketing partners, in addition to his selfless dedication serving all iLending stakeholders, makes him the perfect fit to lead the company forward."

Mr. Goraczkowski shared his gratitude and enthusiasm, saying, "I am deeply appreciative of the opportunity J.C. Flowers has given me to lead iLending and to save families money while continuing to earn the trust that our lending and marketing partners place in us every single day. I am committed to building on our successes and driving innovation in the auto refinance sector."

J.C. Flowers and iLending extend their thanks and gratitude to Tom Holgate for his dedicated service to the company over the past four years.

--- --- ---

About J.C. Flowers & Co.

J.C. Flowers is a leading private investment firm dedicated to investing globally in the financial services industry. Founded in 1998, the firm has invested more than $18 billion of capital, including co-investment, in 65 portfolio companies in 18 countries across a range of industry subsectors including banking, insurance and reinsurance, securities firms, specialty finance, and services and asset management. With approximately $4 billion of assets under management, J.C. Flowers has offices in New York, London and Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.jcfco.com.

About iLending

Founded in 2006, iLending has facilitated $3.5 Billion in loans and is the national leader in car refinancing, saving consumers an average of $143 per month on their car payments. iLending has helped over 146,000 families save more than $230 million in payments or over 5% in interest rate reduction on average. Through a best-in-class, technology-driven process, and strategic partnerships with lenders nationwide, iLending offers terms that consumers cannot find on their own. iLending exists to empower families by reducing financial stress and improving peace of mind. We are a BBB Accredited Business and maintain an A+ rating. www.ilendingdirect.com

