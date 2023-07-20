Kia Canada to accept online reservations of EV9 this month; final specification confirmed for Canadian production

English French

All-electric EV9 debuts as Kia’s flagship and first dedicated three-row fully electric SUV with space for adventure; premium accommodations rivaling luxury SUVs

Kia Canada to release limited quantity of first production units for reservation with $1,000 deposit

Online reservations go live on July 31 st , 2023. Customers to sign up at kia.ca/EV9 in advance for access

The EV9 is set to arrive in Canada late 2023

Pricing to be announced later this year



TORONTO, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kia Canada announces it will be begin accepting reservations of the highly anticipated EV9 on July 31, 2023. As the first fully electric three-row SUV from Kia, the EV9 is the new flagship of the lineup, as well as a pioneer in the mass market segment.

The Kia EV9 will be the first vehicle in the lineup to adopt a new naming convention for its trim offerings, harmonizing earth’s natural elements to Kia’s sustainability vision. Canada will introduce Wind and Land, plus a GT-Line package that will enhance the sophisticated appearances with exclusive design accents to elevate its elegance. GT-Line includes 21-inch light weight alloy wheels, bridge-type roof rail, dark-coloured belt line molding, gloss black side mirrors, differentiated front/rear bumper design, dual sunroof, 2nd row relaxation seats, head-up display and available performance boost.

“This flagship vehicle for Kia is a milestone for both the brand and the automotive industry in creating an unprecedented segment,” says Elias El-Achhab, VP and COO of Kia Canada. “We are thrilled to be able to offer reservations for the EV9, a vehicle that is sure to deliver on premium accents, forward-thinking technology and bold styling.”

Developed on the proven E-GMP architecture dedicated to electric vehicles with fourth-generation battery technology, the EV9 enhances space with seating for up to seven passengers, with a long wheelbase and flat floor that provide both flexibility and comfort for all.

Through integration of some of the latest in-vehicle technology, vehicle system over-the-air updatesi, available ultra wideband-based Digital Keyii, and Onboard Power Generator (V2L) functionality, the EV9 is enabled to continue to evolve throughout the ownership experience. The EV9’s standard 800V electrical architecture enables ultrafast recharging on high-speed DC chargers, designed to go from a 10 to 80 percent state of charge in under 25 minutes w/350kW EVSE (Max 310A).iii

EV9 Exterior Design: A Triumph of Proportion

From first glance, the all-electric EV9 embodies the rugged yet sophisticated typology befitting a flagship SUV.

At up to 5,015mm in length and 3,100mm wheelbase, the EV9 is slightly longer than the Telluride SUV and comparable in height (up to 1,780mm) and width (1,980mm). With all three rows raised, the EV9 offers 573L of cargo space. When both rows of rear seats are folded, volume increases to 2,314L.

At the front of the EV9 is the Tiger Face, a reinterpretation of the Kia “Tiger Nose” grille that highlights depth and dimensionality, flanked by slim LED headlights. The available Star Map LED animated Digital Pattern Lighting Grille can be personalized by the driver as part of five Dynamic Welcome Light formations, a first for Kia.

Both fasciae exude a confident and recognizable front expression recreated with a futuristic touch. In the rear, slim taillights draw attention to the corners of the EV9’s body. Flush door handles with available automatic deployment underscore the clean side profile lines.

Design is in every detail of the EV9, including the available wheel options, which range from 19 to 21 inches. For a more design-driven appearance, the EV9 GT-Line adds model-exclusive styling, bridge type roof railiv, and 21-inch exclusive alloy wheels and tires.

EV9 Interior Design: A Modern Sanctuary

The interior design philosophy of the EV9 introduces the “Ten Must-Have Items,” a new paradigm in Colour, Material and Finish (CMF) that will also be applied to future Kia models. In the interior of the EV9, this CMF approach comes to life through the use of non-leather polyurethane seating surfaces, select BTX-free interior paint trim, and select fabrics and carpets composed of partially recycled materials.

From the headliner of the EV9 to a variety of high-touch areas within the cabin, these forward-thinking materials offer a tactile quality to occupants in all three rows and deliver a well-appointed cabin without the use of animal products.

Reductionism is a motif that envelops the cabin of the EV9. Centrally mounted, hidden-until-lit haptic switches for key infotainment features appear when the EV9 is turned on. The dual-level, floating center console stretches from the first to the second row, offering under-tray stowage to front passengers and cupholders and an available sliding storage console for rear passengers. Hidden in front of the driver is an optional, full-color head-up display.

An available Digital Rearview Mirror® replaces the traditional rear-view mirror with a camera view with a flick of the lower tabv. The optional 14-speaker, 708-watt Meridian® Premium Audio adds impressive levels of tonal clarity sand serenityvi. Available LED lighting illuminates the Kia logo on the steering wheel.

Every seat inside the EV9 is considered executive-class, including the second row of seats. First and second passenger row occupants are treated to an available “Relaxation Mode” which offers comfort with power operated leg rests, and second-row creature comforts include power adjustments enhanced with heating and cooling. High-power USB-C outlets throughout the cabin allow for device recharging for all. To further enhance the cabin’s relaxed atmosphere, the EV9 features available dual-colour ambient lighting that can independently set the colour of upper and lower lighting in the interior space.

The EV9 will be available from launch in both six- and seven-seat configurations. The EV9’s V2L outlet located in the cargo area can help power tailgating parties, and standard tri-zone HVAC ensures true temperature control in front and back.

EV9 Powertrain: Designed to Perform

The EV9 is the second Kia model based on the E-GMP platform, and the first to feature fourth-generation battery technology designed for improved energy density. In Canada, the EV9 will be available with a 99.8-kWh battery with a single-motor configuration targeting 480 km of range or a dual-motor, 283-kW (379-hp) torque vectoring all-wheel-drive configuration with up to 516 lb.-ft. of torque and equipped with column-type shift-by-wire and an integrated start button. With a maximum DC charging speed of up to 350kW, the EV9 can facilitate quick charging with compatible DC chargers.

Built to be confidently capable, the EV9 has a towing capacity of up to 5,000 lbs and features several types of terrain modes to handle any scenario, including snow, mud and sand.

EV9 Technology: Connected and Ultramodern

The EV9 features Kia’s next-generation, ultramodern Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) operating system. Mirroring the exterior styling, the ccNC display interface takes inspiration from the rising strokes, smooth curves, and high contrast of the Kia logo. The ccNC operating system processes faster and in higher fidelity, with frequently used Quick Controls available with a swipe on the screen. The EV9 will also be the first Kia model to offer vehicle system over-the-air updates, a strategic move towards software-defined vehicles, as well as navigation-based charging guidance using arrival time and distance-to-empty estimates.

The EV9 is designed to be a mobile power source, thanks to an Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) and V2Lvii.

The EV9 will offer standard, advanced ultrawideband-based Digital Key, which allows customers to use their compatible smart devices as virtual vehicle keys to lock, unlock, and drive. Furthermore, these keys can be shared with friends and family over text messages on available devices. This latest technology allows the driver to unlock the EV9 without the need to hold a smartphone.

EV9 ADAS: Advancing the Art

The EV9 refines and expands Kia’s roster of standard and available Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Lane Following Assist 2 (LFA-2)viii.

Standard Highway Driving Assist 3 (HDA-3) is a driver convenience system that helps to maintain a predetermined distance from the vehicle detected in front, keep the vehicle within detected lane markers on certain highways, and assist in lane changes under certain conditions.

LFA-2 is a driving convenience feature that helps the vehicle stay in the center of detected lane markers.

Central to the active driver assist technology on the EV9 is Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA-2)ix, which is designed to help detect and prevent collisions from occurring under certain conditions. Standard FCA has been enhanced on the EV9 to, in certain circumstances, detect vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists in front of the vehicle while driving (FCA-CPC); oncoming vehicles while turning left at an intersection (FCA-JT); and crossing vehicles while passing through an intersection (FCA-JC).

The system is also designed to help provide a degree of braking and/or steering input to help prevent or minimize certain collisions if the system detects: oncoming vehicles while passing other vehicles (FCA-LO); vehicles in front of the car while changing lanes (FCA-LS); and obstacles, pedestrians, or other vehicles in front of the car while driving straight. FCA is designed to, in certain instances, help reduce collision damage with a direct oncoming vehicle through audible and visual warnings, as well as by applying the brakes (FCA-DO). Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) and available Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) are designed to help display and detect vehicles approaching from behind in the next lane and, in a variety of circumstances, applying brakes to help mitigate some collisions while making lane changes (BCA).

The EV9 will also feature some of the latest features in the active driver assistance suitex, including High Beam Assist (HBA)xi, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA-2), Safe Exit Assist (SEA), Safe Exit Warning (SEW)xii, and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go.

Available Rear-View Monitor, and Surround-View Monitorxiii are designed to provide a wider picture in reversing and parking scenarios, using cameras around the EV9 to display a 360-degree view. Optional Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 allows remote parking in, or exiting from, certain parking spots with the driver operating the EV9 from outside the vehicle, as well as smart parking while the driver is inside the vehiclexiv. Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist and Parking Distance Warning Forward and Reverse are designed to facilitate parking maneuvers in a variety of circumstances.

In addition to the active driver assist technology, the EV9 arrives standard with 10 airbags, including a front-row center airbag intended to reduce front-passenger impacts in certain collisionsxv.

The Kia EV9 is set to arrive in Canada by the end of 2023 with pricing to be announced closer to launch. For more information about the EV9 and reservations, please visit www.kia.ca/EV9.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of 198 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ reflects Kia’s desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

For media related inquiries, please contact media@kia.ca.

i Kia Connect only available on select models and trims. Specific functionality may vary between models and trims. Destination Search is only available on vehicles with a navigation head unit. Certain functions are only accessible on the smartphone app and/or customer web portal and/or in-vehicle head unit. Service is free for the first three years from the day the vehicle was first registered. Monthly subscription may be applicable after the free period. Please consult your dealer for details.

ii Kia Digital Key requires an eligible Kia Connect subscription and a compatible smart device with an active data plan. Normal cellular service rates may apply when using a smart device.

iii Frequent use of DC fast charging can negatively impact battery performance and durability, and Kia recommends minimizing use of DC Fast charging.

iv Roof rail crossbars and roof rack attachments sold separately and not included. Always carry cargo safely.

v Full Display Mirror® is a registered trademark of Gentex.

vi Meridian® is a trademark of Meridian Audio Ltd.

vii The Onboard Power Generator can be used until the battery’s charge falls to 20 percent.

viii When engaged, Lane Following Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

ix When engaged, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects in front of vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

x Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

xi When engaged, High Beam Assist does not operate below certain speeds, or in some lighting and driving conditions. Please be aware of your surroundings and exercise proper road etiquette when operating a vehicle using the high beams.

xii When engaged, Safe Exit Warning is not a substitute for one’s attention and may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle. Always pay attention to traffic and to the area around your vehicle when exiting the vehicle.

xiii Surround View Monitor is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect or display all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

xiv Remote Smart Parking Assist may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Please see the Owner's Manual for limitations, warnings and instructions.

xv For maximum protection, always wear your seat belt. Please refer to the Owner’s Manual for additional important safety information regarding airbags, including additional cautions and warnings.

