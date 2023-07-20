TiiCKER Accelerates Growth, Adds High-Tech, Social Media, and Emerging Sales and Marketing Talent

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TiiCKER, the world’s first verified shareholder loyalty and engagement platform, today announced the addition of two full-time employees: Social Media and Community Manager Madeline Whims and Staff Engineer Joshua Fair.



TiiCKER also welcomed a cohort of Michigan-based interns for the summer, including Mason Walter Stachowicz (Michigan State Spartan) and Owen Hucal (Wayne State Warrior), who will serve as growth team interns. Alyssa Green (Colorado Buffalo) also joins the team as a strategic communications and marketing intern.

As social media and community manager, Whims oversees the development and management of TiiCKER’s organic social media presence and online community. She also supports social media marketing campaigns for the company’s growing roster of clients, while connecting retail investors to informative, educational, and valuable content related to shareholder rewards. Whims has held numerous roles in social media and marketing management including at Main Street Hub, a social media startup, Olympia Development of Michigan, and the Wayne State University Mike Ilitch School of Business.

Fair joins TiiCKER as a seasoned and versatile software engineer, contributing additional leadership and innovation to the active development of the TiiCKER platform, including strategic features that will continue to enhance user experience and security. He brings an expertise in full-stack -development, garnered through a 15-year career working for companies such as Mercedes Benz, Cadillac, Universal Studios and Citibank.

“The TiiCKER platform has experienced significant growth marked by surges in use among retail investors, advances in our cutting-edge technology, and new public company partnerships,” said Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO of TiiCKER. “These talented new team members will strengthen our capacity to deliver special perks and rewards to retail shareholders from the stocks they own, while growing the previously ignored affinity audience of everyday investors for the public companies with whom we partner.”

The company will continue to acquire new talent and deploy updated technology following completion of its $5 million seed funding round this past April and recent ranking as one of MarTech Outlooks’ Top 10 Startups of 2023. TiiCKER’s growing dominance in direct-to-shareholder marketing is reflected in its total of more than $600 million in connected assets among users on the platform.

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, fintech TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors with a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's more than 130 million retail investors and fans of publicly traded brands, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, custom articles and content, and TiiCKERPerks® from its marketing partners. For its brands and public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets measurable shareholder loyalty programs to help companies engage and reward their consumers and verified owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™.

