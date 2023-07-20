NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panorays , a leading provider of third-party security risk management, today announced its partnership with Proactive Risk to provide the Panorays platform to businesses throughout the NYC Metro Region. Proactive Risk Partners with Panorays to Expand Delivery of Automated Third-Party Security Risk Management to the Legal Advisory Market.



According to the 2022 Year in Review from the United States Department of Homeland Security, “the threat of cyberattacks from adverse nation states and criminal actors has only increased, and the attacks are greater in both sophistication and number. Confronting these threats through its partnership with local governments, the private sector… is key.” Major supply chain attacks discussed extensively in the media, including SolarWinds, Kaseya, Accellion and Codecov, have raised awareness of the need for more visibility into supply chain risk.

The partnership between Panorays and Proactive Risk will directly address the demand for greater supply chain risk visibility and enable faster decision-making when dealing with a breach or security-related incidents. As the legal advisory market deals with highly sensitive data, such as personally identifiable information and private legal matters, this partnership will enable organizations in the NYC Metro Region to have improved visibility into their own cybersecurity posture, and that of downstream third-party partners to minimize risks and proactively monitor for potential breaches.

“The days during which organizations had a well-defined network perimeter are long gone,” said Tom Brennan, CEO of Proactive Risk. “Today, your assets are everywhere. In addition to your core network, you have regional offices, and subsidiaries, you work with third-party hosting providers, business partners all of which are connected to your network. As more and more assets are hosted beyond organizations’ firewalls, it has become increasingly difficult to efficiently manage and monitor them. We are excited about adding the Panorays solution to our MEASURERISK® managed solution that combines our people, process and technologies.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Proactive Risk to bring Panorays’ third-party security risk management solution to the legal advisory market,” said Gilad Friedman, VP, Global Channels, Panorays. “Our partnership with Proactive Risk is a key milestone towards expanding our global channel partner program and providing organizations in the NYC Metro area with the ability to automate, accelerate and scale their entire third-party security risk management process.”

Panorays is dedicated to eliminating third-party security risk so companies worldwide can quickly and securely do business together. With its solution, users can manage, mitigate and remediate supplier security risks, reduce breaches and improve security across the board. The company was recognized as a strong performer by Forrester, and received the highest rating in the criteria of data accuracy and risk context.

To learn more about Panorays, please visit: https://panorays.com/

To learn more about Proactive Risk, please visit: https://www.proactiverisk.com/

About Proactive Risk

Proactive RISK Inc. is passionate about helping businesses implement effective cybersecurity and compliance programs. Our customers span all industries, including Fortune 1000 enterprises and supporting outside general counsel. We thrive at delivering simple cyber user experiences and operating award-winning technology paired with outstanding customer service. Proactive Risk is classified by the Department of Defense and Small Business Administration as a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). Visit us at www.proactiverisk.com .