The HR Consultants Win “Ladies First Award For Service Provider Of The Year”

Stratford Upon Avon, Warwickshire, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HR Consultants , a UK-based company that delivers a range of outsourced HR support services to business owners and HR teams, is excited to announce it has won the “Ladies First Award for Service Provider of the Year.”

Ladies First is a Business Networking and Development Group that is dedicated to bringing women together, raising aspirations, breaking barriers, and strengthening communities both on an economic and social basis. The group’s Ladies First Awards celebrates the achievements of professional women in a range of different industries and categories.

Owner and founder of The HR Consultants, Charlotte Pitts, said, “I am incredibly proud of all my achievements. Women often don’t strive to achieve big things – we’ve been brought up to think that we can’t. My journey is proof that if we dream big, plan big, work hard and get good people around us, we can achieve everything we want to, and I want more than anything for my two daughters – and all the other young girls out there – to see that they can do that too.”

The award comes as The HR Consultants expands its services to include its new recruitment business, The Recruitment Consultants , delivering value for money recruitment support and expertise to organisations nationwide.

Additionally, the company recently became a gold-level partner with its HR software provider, Breathe HR. This cloud-based system keeps all employee information safely in one place and automates time-consuming administrative tasks.

Charlotte states, “As Breathe partners, we can help get you set up and using the platform in the best way for your organisation. It will move you away from paper-based systems to simpler processes, saving you time, money, and stress, so you’re able to get out from behind the desk and lead your people.

Since the company’s inception in 2019, The HR Consultants has continually expanded its team and services, as well as experiencing exponential growth by onboarding a range of major clients across various sectors along with offering targeted HR Services For Small Business to become a renowned million-pound company.

A recent client, The HR Consultants, is proud to have started working with is Rubicon Leisure, a large organisation that manages all the leisure facilities in Redditch.

“Their HR support was previously with Redditch Borough Council, but they’ve chosen to move it over to us for a fully outsourced HR consultancy service,” said Charlotte.

The company’s HR services include:

Retained HR Support

This flexible monthly outsourced package provides businesses with all the benefits of an in-house HR team without the costly overheads.

From people strategy to compliance, The HR Consultants offers unlimited, fixed-fee day-to-day HR support every month.

First, the company will complete a free consultation to understand the needs of the organisation, then will create a proposal of support that will:

Save time with employee-related problems.

Provide unlimited advice and support, regardless of the challenges faced.

Offer advice on everything from people advice and administration to strategic people planning for the business.

‘No Strings’ HR Consultancy

The HR Consultants offer a complete ad-hoc enquiry within one hour that provides honest, transparent guidance, and highlights any potential issues which may need more attention.

This ‘No Strings’ HR consultancy service aims to provide a solution to a variety of business issues and ensures The HR Consultants will:

Resolve queries speedily and without a drawn-out process.

Provide businesses with the ‘best fit’ consult for their organisation and concern.

Supply affordable HR support at short notice.

About The HR Consultants

The HR Consultants helps businesses all over the UK achieve growth and success by providing a range of manager training and development workshops, recruitment assistance through creative advertising or innovative processes, retained HR support, HR project support for larger, one-off assignments and HR documentation support.

More information

To find out more about The HR Consultants and its recent win at the “Ladies First Awards for Service Provider of the Year”, please visit the website at https://www.thehrconsultants.co.uk/ .

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/the-hr-consultants-win-ladies-first-award-for-service-provider-of-the-year/