Ancient Grains Market to be Worth $10.52 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Ancient Grains Market by Crop Type (Wheat, Barley, Quinoa, Chia, Millets, Sorghum), Grain Type (Gluten-Free, Gluten Containing), Application (Food (Bakery & Confectionery, Breakfast Cereal, Frozen Food), Beverage, Animal Feed)- Global Forecast to 2030,’ the ancient grains market is projected to reach $10.52 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 37.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Ancient grains are a category of grains that have remained largely unchanged over several hundred years. They encompass a variety of grains, including amaranth, buckwheat, bulgur, chia, barley, einkorn, emmer, fonio, freekeh, kamut, millet, quinoa, red rice, sorghum, spelt, wild rice, and teff. Ancient grains are more nutritious than modern, processed grains and are naturally higher in fiber, protein, and essential nutrients. Furthermore, many ancient grains are known to thrive with lower levels of pesticides, fertilizers, and irrigation, making them an appealing choice for consumers who prioritize shopping with their carbon footprint in mind.

Today, consumers are increasingly becoming interested in the health benefits of ancient grains. For instance, a survey conducted by Ardent Mills (U.S.) in August 2021 revealed that 63% of the respondents were familiar with ancient grains, and 90% of the 1,001 consumers surveyed in the U.S. were interested in learning more about them. Furthermore, around 82% of respondents were interested in the functional benefits of ancient grains, and 85% were interested in the nutritional benefits. Consumers also indicated their willingness to pay 10–15% more for a retail product made with ancient grains, and 26% of the respondents indicated their interest in buying items made with ancient grains.

The global ancient grains market is characterized by a moderately competitive scenario due to many large and small-sized global, regional, and local players. The key players operating in the global ancient grains market are Ancient Golden Mill (India), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), Ardent Mills, LLC (U.S.), Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Grand Teton Ancient Grains (U.S.), Great River Organic Milling (U.S.), Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC ((U.S.), Nature Bio Foods Ltd. (India), Natur Gold Global Kft. (Hungary), Terra Ingredients, LLC (U.S.), The Scoular Company (U.S.), and VDF FutureCeuticals, Inc. (U.S.).

The global ancient grains market is segmented based on crop type (wheat {bulgur, einkorn, emmer, kamut, freekeh, spelt}, barley, quinoa, chia, millets, sorghum, amaranth, and other ancient grains); grain type (gluten-free ancient grains and gluten containing ancient grains); and application (food {bakery and confectionery, breakfast cereals, snacks, frozen food, and infant food}, beverages, animal feed & pet food, and other applications). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the country-level markets.



Key Findings in the Global Ancient Grains Market Study:

Among all the crop types studied in this report, the global ancient grains market is segmented into wheat (bulgur, einkorn, emmer, kamut, freekeh, spelt), barley, quinoa, chia, millets, sorghum, amaranth, and other ancient grain crops. The quinoa segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023–2030. The growth of this segment is attributed to increasing consumer awareness about the nutritional and health benefits of quinoa, the rising demand for gluten-free products, and the increasing number of health-conscious consumers. Additionally, the rising consumer preference for quinoa as a rice substitute is further expected to support the growth of this market in the coming years.

Among all the grain types studied in this report, the gluten-free ancient grains segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global ancient grains market in 2023. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for ancient grain-based food and beverage products due to the rising prevalence of celiac disease and growing consumer preferences towards healthier foods. Moreover, this market is further projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period of 2023–2030 due to the growing gluten-free trend in the food industry.

Among all the applications studied in this report, the food segment is expected to account for the largest share of the ancient grains market in 2023. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for healthy food and gluten-free and plant-based food products and the development of innovative food products containing ancient grains. Based on type, the global ancient grains market for food is further segmented into bakery & confectionery, breakfast cereals, snacks, frozen food, infant food, and other food products. In 2023, the bakery & confectionery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the ancient grains market due to the high consumption of bread globally and the increasing incorporation of ancient grains as a substitute to conventional grains in bakery foods are the factors driving the growth of this market.

Among the geographies, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global ancient grains market. North America’s major market share is attributed to the rising health and wellness trends, rising consumer preferences for superfoods, growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of ancient grains, and increasing demand for healthy and convenient foods.

However, Asia–Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023–2030. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the rising interest in ancient grains and the growing health-conscious population. Moreover, government initiatives to promote the cultivation and consumption of ancient grains to improve food security and address the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period of 2023–2030.

Scope of the report:

Ancient Grains Market Assessment - by Crop Type

Wheat (Bulgur, Einkorn, Emmer, Kamut, Freekeh, Spelt)

Barley

Quinoa

Chia

Millets

Sorghum

Amaranth

Other Ancient Grain Crops

Ancient Grains Market Assessment - by Grain Type

Gluten-free Ancient Grains

Gluten Containing Ancient Grains





Ancient Grains Market Assessment - by Application

Food Bakery & Confectionery Breakfast Cereals Snacks Infant Food Frozen Food Other Food Products

Beverages

Animal Feed & Pet Food

Other Applications

Ancient Grains Market Assessment - by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Australia Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

