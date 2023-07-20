IO-Link Market Size to Reach USD 69.65 Billion at a CAGR of 29.50% by 2032- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ IO-Link Market Research Report Information By Type, By Component, By Application, By Industry Vertical And By Region –Market Forecast Till 2032, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 69.65 billion by the end of 2032. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 29.50% during the assessment timeframe.

Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the global IO-Link market report include

Balluff GmbH

ifm electronic GmbH

Banner Engineering Corp.

SICK AG

Siemens

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Pepperl+Fuchs

Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG

Omron Corporation

The IO-Link business has grown and been used more widely in recent years for a variety of reasons. IO-Link is a communication protocol used in industrial automation and control systems that facilitates smooth connection between sensors, actuators, and other devices and the primary control system.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 69.65 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 29.50% from 2023 to 2032 Base Year 2022 Study Period 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Improved Condition Monitoring and Diagnostics, Adjustable and Modular Automation Solutions Key Market Drivers Applications, requirements, and technological innovation specific to each industry

IO-Link Market Dynamics

Because of its adaptability, interoperability, and potential to increase equipment functionality, it is a popular choice in the industrial sector. One of the key factors propelling the IO-Link market is the rising demand for automation. Organisations desire to boost operational efficiency and productivity, and IO-Link is crucial to achieving these goals. Device integration and communication are made feasible by IO-Link, which reduces downtime, speeds up automation processes, and enhances overall operational effectiveness.

The growth of Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has also hastened the deployment of IO-Link. As businesses implement digital transformation, IO-Link provides the connectivity and data exchange capabilities necessary for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote configuration.

It enables the interchange of critical data across devices, enabling the deployment of sophisticated analytics and decision-making algorithms. This data includes diagnostics, parameterization, and process data. Additionally, IO-Link offers enhanced device performance, which promotes market expansion. When IO-Link enables bidirectional connection, devices can transmit and receive data, creating new opportunities for functionality, diagnostics, and configuration. This extra intelligence raises the equipment' dependability and efficiency, increasing productivity and raising standards in industrial operations.

The improved integration and commissioning services offered by IO-Link further drive the market. Utilising IO-Link's common communication interface speeds up and simplifies the integration of devices from various manufacturers.

Furthermore, IO-Link provides automatic device configuration and replacement, enabling the replacement of damaged devices without the need for manual intervention. The cost-effectiveness factor is another factor driving the IO-Link market. IO-Link reduces installation time and wiring complexity, which saves businesses money. The flexibility to connect several devices in series and the elimination of analog-to-digital conversion, which reduces overall costs, enable accurate and dependable data transmission.

IO-Link Market Segmentation

Type-based segmentation of the IO-Link market includes IO-link Wired and IO-link Wireless. With 59.25% of market sales in 2022 coming from the IO-link wireless category, the market was led by this group. IO-Link Wireless has the benefit of doing away with cables, allowing for more flexibility in device placement, and simplifying wiring.

According to component, the IO-Link market is divided into the following categories: IO-link Master, IO-link Devices, Sensor Nodes, Modules, Actuators, RFID Read Heads, and Others. In 2022, the category with the highest revenue production (65.54%) was IO-link master. The IO-Link Master, an essential component, is required for almost all IO-Link implementations. Between the control system and the IO-Link Devices, it acts as a communication and integration channel.

Machine Tool, Handling & Assembly, Automation, Intralogistics, and Packaging are included in the IO-Link Market segmentation based on Application. With 33.24% of the market's total revenue coming from machine tools in 2022, this sector dominated the industry. Modules are often used in industrial automation systems because they offer flexibility and interoperability with a variety of sensors and actuators.

The Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, and Others industries are included in the industry vertical segmentation of the IO-Link market. With 37.57% of market revenue in 2022 going to the automotive segment, the market was dominated by this sector. The many manufacturing procedures used in the automotive sector heavily rely on automation, precision control, and real-time data sharing.

Regional Analysis

The analysis offers market insights for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world, by region. In 2022, the North American IO-Link Market held a dominant position (45.80%). The ability of IO-Link technology to increase automation, increase efficacy, and enable improved diagnostics has led to its increased use in a number of industries. Additionally, the North American IO-Link market in the United States had the biggest market share, and the North American Armour Materials market was expanding at the fastest rate.

IO-Link also provides scalability and flexibility to meet changing industry requirements. It supports a wide range of devices and makes it easy to expand and integrate new devices into existing systems. Old and new communication technologies can coexist peacefully thanks to its compatibility with a variety of fieldbus systems, making IO-Link a flexible choice for numerous applications.

