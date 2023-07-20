Bazaars Secures $15 Million in Investments from Prominent Angel Investors to Fuel Cryptocommerce Expansion

Dubai, UAE, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bazaars, the leading peer-to-peer marketplace for cryptocommerce, proudly announces securing investments valued at $15 million from a distinguished group of angel investors. Among these notable backers are Amir Sarhangi, former Ripple XRP VP of Products and CEO of Supermojo, and F. Al-Tamimi, a prominent Saudi entrepreneur.

The substantial funding will be instrumental in propelling Bazaars' growth and further establishing its presence in emerging markets, including Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The platform's visionary plans involve developing innovative products and features, such as a revolutionary peer-to-peer lending platform and a cutting-edge crypto-backed lending platform. Additionally, Bazaars aims to enhance its operational capabilities by expanding its expert team through the strategic recruitment of skilled engineers, product managers, and marketing professionals.

"We are thrilled to have secured this significant investment, as it will fuel the rapid expansion of our platform and enable us to democratize cryptocommerce for global audiences. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to our esteemed investors for their unwavering support, and we eagerly anticipate collaborating with them to shape the future of the cryptocommerce industry," commented Cryptomoe, CEO of Bazaars.

Bazaars has solidified its position as a trailblazer in the cryptocommerce space, empowering users to transact securely and directly while embracing the decentralized ethos of blockchain technology. With its seamless user experience and commitment to innovation, Bazaars has become the preferred choice for crypto enthusiasts seeking a versatile and community-driven platform.

Bazaars Official Media

For more information about Bazaars, please visit:

Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Github | Discord

About Coinstore.com



Accessibility. Security. Equity.

As a leading global platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, Coinstore.com seeks to build an ecosystem that grants everyone access to digital assets and blockchain technology. With over 3.2 million users worldwide, Coinstore.com aims to become the preferred cryptocurrency trading platform and digital service provider worldwide.

Coinstore.com Social Media

Twitter | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube |

Telegram Discussion | Telegram Announcement





