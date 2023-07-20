Shift to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 10, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a consumer-centric omnichannel retailer for buying and selling used cars, announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter 2023, which ended June 30, 2023. The conference call, hosted by management, will take place on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) and will cover the company’s business and financial results.



What: Shift Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call: (833) 634-1255 or (412) 317-6015

Live Webcast: https://investors.shift.com/

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Shift’s Investor Relations page, https://investors.shift.com/ . A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, August 17, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering the passcode 1517953.

About Shift

Shift is a consumer-centric omnichannel retailer transforming the used car industry by leveraging its end-to-end ecommerce platform and retail locations to provide a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift’s mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle, enabling customers to purchase a vehicle online with financing and vehicle protection products, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information please visit www.shift.com.

Investor Relations:

Susan Lewis

IR@shift.com

Media Contact:

press@shift.com

