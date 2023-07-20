Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. Announces CBD/CBG Clinical Trial Findings for the Management of Irritable Bowel Symptoms

GOLDEN, Colo., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH) (“Panacea” or the “Company”), a plant-based natural health and wellness company, today announced it will be presenting its positive findings from open label clinical trial on the efficacy of its CBD/CBG Oral Solution to naturally treat irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in adults. Led by Dr. Larry Good and Dr. James Baumgartner the study data will be published in the November 2023 issue of the American Journal of Gastroenterology and presented in a poster October 23, 2023, at the American College of Gastroenterology meeting in Vancouver, Canada.



“Our research identifies the safety and efficacy of an orally administered CBD/CBG tincture in adults with active symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. IBS affects 15% of the population of the U.S. and available conventional medical therapy is of limited efficacy. Safe and natural therapy has long been desired and sought and we are very excited about these initial results and how they can naturally help millions of people daily” said Dr. Good

Dr. James Baumgartner added, “The clinical trials and open label studies such as the one performed by Dr. Good for IBS are exactly what is required to bring CBD/CBG and the many other cannabinoids to the forefront of natural ingredients for health and wellness, managed properly.”

Since its creation, Panacea Life Sciences has been on a mission to apply cannabinoids to unmet medical needs. The Company’s continual commitment to establishing and supporting open label and clinical studies provides the foundation for discovering new and potentially safer and more effective options for treating a wide range of health conditions. The current version of Panacea’s CBD/CBG Tincture is available now at www.panacealife.com.

