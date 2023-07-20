Craft Spirits Market Revenues to Reach USD 28.85 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Craft Spirits Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 17.50 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 10.51% during the forecast period.

Craft spirits are handmade by small distilleries using locally sourced materials. The global craft spirits market is driven by younger consumers born between the 1980s and 2000s. The increased demand for ethnic premium, super-premium, and flavored spirits also encouraged the demand for craft spirits. Craft spirits have successfully carved a niche for themselves and are being widely incorporated into cocktails creatively to meet rising consumer demand.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 17.50 billion Market Size (2028) USD 28.85 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 10.51% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Europe Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Changing taste preferences and demand for different flavored spirits. Innovative packaging and attractive designs with uniqueness.



Who are the Top Companies in the Global Craft Spirits Market?

The market is highly competitive with the presence of key players, such as Rémy Cointreau, William Grant & Sons Limited, Pernod Ricard, Diageo PLC, and Rogue Ales & Spirits. Product innovations, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion are some of the strategies major players follow. Advanced distribution networks and manufacturing expertise give an upper edge to the manufacturers to expand their range of products worldwide.

The significant players in the global craft spirits market with majority market share in 2023 are,

Pernod Ricard

Rémy Cointreau

Diageo PLC

Hotaling & Co.

Davide Campari-Milano NV

William Grant & Sons Ltd

Rogue Ales & Spirits

Constellation Brands Inc.

Bacardi Limited

Suntory Holdings Ltd

Ian Macleod Distilleries Ltd

JW Distillers Limited

Key Highlights from the Global Craft Spirits Market Report :

Changing Taste Preferences

The trend toward flavored whiskey is boosting the demand for innovative craft spirits in pubs, bars, and restaurants. Craft spirits like gin, rum, brandy, tequila, whiskey, and flavored liqueurs are easily accessible in the market.

The report observes that consumers prefer craft spirits with natural or organic flavors like spices, botanicals, citrus, vanilla, and raspberry. Innovative, fresh-flavored craft spirits with high quality are in high demand.

Small-scale brands are also focussing on clean-label ingredients.

Growth Potential in North America

With high demand and an increasing number of craft distilleries, North America is dominating the craft spirits market. Players in the market are lively and engaging in the country with frequent launches of innovative products.

North America is witnessing rising demand for ethnic premium and super-premium spirits, including craft varieties.

Innovative cocktails and super-premium tequila and vodka production make the United States a significant market globally. The increasing 'cocktail culture' in the United States is boosting the growth of the craft spirits market in the country.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Craft Spirits Market?

In October 2022, Pernod Ricard acquired majority stakes in ultra-premium tequila Código 1530.

In February 2022, Remy Cointreau’s Islay Scotch whisky distiller, Bruichladdich, released the final bottling from its Octomore 12s line of single malts.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Craft Spirits Market Based on Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Whiskey Gin Vodka Brandy Rum Other Types

By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) On-trade Channels Off-trade Channels



By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)

North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe United Kingdom Germany Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa United Arab Emirates Rest of Middle East & Africa



