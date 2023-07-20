Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market Volumes to Reach 136,338.41 Thousand Cubic Meters by 2028 - Market Volume, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at 113,089.5 thousand cubic meters in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period.

Medium-density fiberboard is made from various lignocellulosic fibers, including agrofibers and recycled wood, using heat, pressure, and synthetic adhesive. The growth in the residential sector is driving the demand for MDF globally. Specialty MDF production in Europe and the growing application in Asia-Pacific are expected to present lucrative opportunities for the global MDF market in the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Volume (2023) 113,089.5 thousand m3 Market Volume (2028) 136,338.41 thousand m3 CAGR (2023-2028) 3.81% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Volume (cubic meter) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for furniture. Easy availability of raw materials.



Who are the Top Companies in the Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market?

The medium-density fiberboard (MDF) market is highly fragmented in nature.

The significant players in the market with the majority share in 2023 are,

ARAUCO

Daiken Corporation

Dexco

EGGER Group

Eucatex

Masisa

Fantoni SpA

Kastamonu Entegre

Korosten MDF Manufacture

Kronoplus Limited

Nelson Pine Industries Limited

Roseburg

Sonae Arauco

SWISS KRONO

West Fraser

Weyerhaeuser Company

Key Highlights from the Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market Report :

Growing Demand for Residential Furniture

MDF is widely used in the mass-manufacturing and ready-made furniture industries. Population growth and urbanization are boosting residential construction growth, in turn increasing the demand for furniture.

India is a significant player in furniture production and consumption, with substantial investments in housing construction.

Germany leads the European furniture market with increasing exports and a shift toward functional and flexible home furniture for remote work.

Asia-Pacific Dominating the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global MDF market with a share of over 60%. China alone contributes more than 40% to the global market. Increasing investments in major construction projects in China are expected to boost the demand for MDF further in the coming years.

India is planning to build millions of affordable homes with government support, which is anticipated to increase the demand for MDF.

Japan and Indonesia are also witnessing increased construction activities and other favorable factors that are expected to drive the demand for MDF in the region.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market?

In June 2022, Kronoplus invested EUR 400 million (USD 473.26 million) to build a new manufacturing facility for wood-based panels with a planned production of 720,000 m³/year covering 25 hectares in Tortosa.

In January 2022, Kastamonu, the top producer in Russia's wood processing sector, introduced new decors for its Evogloss line of MDF boards.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Medium Density Fiberboard Market Based on Application, End-User Sector, and Geography.

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Cabinet Flooring Furniture Molding, Door, and Millwork Packaging System Other Applications



By End-user Sector (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Residential Commercial Institutional



By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa





