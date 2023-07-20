Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Revenues to Reach USD 139.83 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 92.23 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.68% during the forecast period.

POS systems store, capture, share, and export data related to sales transactions. Modern POS terminals reduce costs significantly. These systems can also provide business intelligence as they have evolved to integrate financial solutions and CRM. The POS terminal market is growing due to the return on investment they offer and the ease of access.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 92.23 billion Market Size (2028) USD 139.83 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 8.68% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing adoption of POS systems in various industries. Increased demand for streamlined transaction processing. Technological advancements.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Point of Sale Terminal Market?

The market is significantly fragmented, with the presence of many players. These players are investing large amounts of money in R&D activities to introduce innovative payment technologies. Strict government regulations and policies in several countries are expected to make the market more competitive.

The significant players in the global POS terminal market are,

iMetrics Pte Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Ingenico SA

VeriFone System Inc.

Micros Retail Systems Inc. (Oracle)

HP Development Company LP

Panasonic Corporation

Bindo Labs Inc.

NEC Corporation

PAX Technology

Casio Computer Co. Ltd

NCR Corporation

Newland Payment Technology

NEXGO (Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co. Ltd)

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Fujitsu Ltd

Qashier PTE Ltd

Diebold Nixdorf

NCR Corporation

Cow Hills Retail BV

Ctac NV

Agilysys Inc.

GK Software SE

Infor Inc.

Aptos Inc.

PCMS Group Ltd

Cegid Group

Toshiba Tec Corporation

Key Highlights from the Global Point of Sale Terminal Market Report :

Hardware Segment Holding the Major Market Share

Integrated POS systems and standalone POS terminals are the primary hardware components in the POS market. All-in-One units enabled the deployment of fixed units and portable POS tablets with built-in payment terminals, scanners, and printers.

Contactless payments and authentication features like cameras and fingerprint sensors are becoming popular. The growth of supermarket retailers has increased the demand for mobile point-of-sale solutions.

Some countries prefer processing credit and debit cards only through payment terminals, increasing the demand for standalone units.

Growth in Asia-Pacific

The prominence of cashless payments in various countries in Asia-Pacific is creating new opportunities in the region. POS terminals are witnessing steady growth in sectors like restaurants, grocery shops, and fuel stations.

Players in the region are investing in innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Online shoppers in Asia-Pacific are outpacing offline shoppers. E-commerce is another factor that boosts the growth of the market under study in the region.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Point of Sale Terminal Market?

In September 2022, Newland Payment Technology showcased its portfolio of SmartPOS and classic payment devices at Paris Retail Week 2022. These terminals can be certified against all local payment requirements.

In August 2022, GK Software announced that the company would continue its collaboration with the Schwarz Group over the coming years to convert its point-of-sale software to the CLOUD4RETAIL open platform.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Based on Component, Type, End-User Industry, and Geography.

By Component (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Hardware Software Services

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Fixed Point-of-Sale Terminals Mobile/Portable Point-of-Sale Terminals

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Entertainment Hospitality Healthcare Retail Other End-user Industries

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



