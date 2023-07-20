Lingerie Market Revenues to Reach USD 121.01 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Lingerie Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 82.28 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period.

The innerwear and lingerie industry has been experiencing strong growth in recent years. Lingerie consumers are more concerned about dress and comfort, influenced by advertisements, movies, and social media, driving sales. The outlook toward lingerie has shifted from a necessity to fashion products that complement body features. Brands are lively expanding their product portfolios by launching new brands, mergers, acquisitions, and innovations.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 82.28 billion Market Size (2028) USD 121.01 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 8.02% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Demand for lingerie that complements body features. Expansion of product variations for comfort and fashion. Launch of plus-sized and inclusive lingerie options.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Lingerie Market?

The lingerie market is highly fragmented and intensely competitive. The key industry participants operate across various geographies with wide-ranging product lines. They are directing their investment in new materials and design technology to cater to evolving consumer needs.

The significant players in the global lingerie market with the majority share in 2023 are,

Hansbrands Inc.

Jockey International Inc.

Victoria's Secret & Co.

Triumph International

MAS Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Zivame

PVH Corp.

Aimer Group

Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Key Highlights from the Global Lingerie Market Report :

Aggressive Marketing and Influential Endorsements

To adapt to the fast-paced changes happening in the industry, market players are increasing their advertising and endorsement efforts. Consumers feel more connected to brands when endorsed by celebrities they admire.

Aggressive marketing tactics by major players are expected to drive the growth of the lingerie market in the coming years.

Largest Consumer Base in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for lingerie. The sales of lingerie in the region in increasing, aided by growing e-commerce, rising disposable incomes, and changing consumer preferences.

Manufacturers are introducing gender-fluid, body-inclusive, and vegan variants, targeting sustainability-conscious customers.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Lingerie Market?

In November 2022, Victoria's Secret & Co. acquired Adore Me Inc., a digitally native intimate brand. The acquisition will help the lingerie and beauty product retailer expand its online and offline audience.

Triumph International (India) is one of the leading lingerie manufacturers globally. In May 2022, the company unveiled a new brand, Triumph, at the 12th Annual Triumph Fashion Show.

In February 2022, MAS Holdings partnered with ByondXR to create virtual showrooms to enhance the retail experience.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Lingerie Market Based on Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Brassiere Briefs Other Product Types

By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Retail Stores Other Distribution Channels

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe Germany United Kingdom France Russia Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa United Arab Emirates Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Lingerie Market Report (2023-2028) .

