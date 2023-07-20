Dextrose Monohydrate Market Set to Flourish as Food and Beverage Industry Embraces Natural Sweeteners to Reach US$ 708.7 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dextrose Monohydrate Market refers to the global industry that revolves around the production, distribution, and consumption of dextrose monohydrate, a form of glucose commonly used as a sweetener, energy source, and food additive. Dextrose monohydrate finds widespread applications in various sectors, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products.



The global dextrose monohydrate market is projected to reach US$ 498 Million by 2023 and is expected to evolve at a CAGR of 4.0% to reach US$ 708.7 million by 2033.

Due to its health advantages, dextrose monohydrate demand is anticipated to soar during the forecast period. Its application in the food and beverage industry is also expected to be expanded by its use as sweeteners, binders, emulsifiers, and thickeners.

Discover the latest trends and insights in the Dextrose Monohydrate Market! Get your hands on the sample report now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11607

Dextrose Monohydrate: Enhancing Shelf Life & Flavor of Processed Meat

Consumers are looking for high-quality, convenient meat products, which is boosting the processed meat market. Dextrose monohydrate is essential in the enhancement of processed meat. It improves color development, salt penetration, flavor, and pH balance during injection and immersion curing. Meat-based breakfast options such as bacon are gaining popularity over pancakes due to changing preferences and a need for protein-rich meal options.

A carbohydrate blend, containing dextrose monohydrate, ensures proper fermentation, controlled pH, and the necessary microbial population in fermented dry sausages. As a result, the sausages have exceptional sensory qualities, body, and flavor. The adoption of dextrose monohydrate in processed beef increases market sales by satisfying customer tastes and extending shelf life.

Sugary Suppression: Artificial Sweeteners Curb Dextrose Monohydrate's Growth

Excessive dextrose consumption has been linked to obesity, liver function disruption, and increased uric acid levels. Regulations limiting the usage of dextrose monohydrate hinder its demand growth. In search of low-calorie alternatives, manufacturers are turning to artificial sweeteners that help maintain blood sugar levels. Their widespread use in processed foods boosts their sales, driven by their ability to retain taste.

FDA-approved sweeteners such as saccharin, sodium benzoate, and aspartame have gained popularity in the food industry. Aspartame, being much sweeter than sugar, reduces production costs. The increasing utilization of artificial sweeteners is expected to hamper dextrose monohydrate market growth.

Empower Your Business with Dextrose Monohydrate! Unlock the potential of this versatile sweetener by consulting with our market specialists@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11607

North America Leads Global Dextrose Monohydrate Market

North America is projected to dominate the global dextrose monohydrate industry due to its strong regional segmentation. The region benefits from a high level of awareness and understanding of the product, which contributes to market growth. The increased emphasis on wellness and health among Americans fuels the market expansion of dextrose monohydrate in North America.

Key Takeaways

The United States might increase its market share by 21/7% between 2023 and 2033.

Between 2023 and 2033, Germany may hold 4.1% of the dextrose monohydrate industry.

From 2023 to 2033, the United Kingdom dextrose monohydrate industry registered at a 5% CAGR.

Australia to hold a 2.9% share of the dextrose monohydrate market from 2023 to 2033.

During the forecast period, the Chinese dextrose monohydrate business to expand at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Japan's share of the dextrose monohydrate industry could reach 2.3% between 2023 and 2033.

Through 2033, the Indian dextrose monohydrate market to record a CAGR of 5.3%.

The grade segment to hold a market share of 74.5% in the food grade category between 2023 and 2033.

Bakery & Confectionary sector to grab a significant market share of 53.6% in the application category between 2023 and 2033.



Customize Your Report and Receive Up To 30% Off by Selecting Specific Countries or Regions. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11607

Competitive Landscape and Marketing Strategies

Major dextrose monohydrate players spend a lot of money on research and development to broaden their product offerings, which may escalate the dextrose monohydrate business to continue expanding.

The dextrose monohydrate players are launching new products, making agreements, purchasing firms, raising capital, and collaborating with other organizations to boost their investments and build a larger global presence. To grow and survive in a more cutthroat and competitive market climate, dextrose monohydrate competitors must provide affordable products.

Top Companies in the Dextrose Monohydrate Market

Archer Daniels Midland Company Cargill, Incorporated Tate & Lyle PLC Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH Roquette Frères S.A. Belgosuc NOW Foods Tereos Starch & Sweeteners Gulshan Polyols Ltd. Sinofi Ingredients Penta Manufacturing Company Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited Foodchem International Corporation Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

New Developments

Tate and Lyle PLC expanded its presence in Asia by inaugurating a cutting-edge application lab in Singapore in 2019. Equipped with advanced technology and pilot-scale capabilities, the lab facilitated collaboration with food and beverage partners to develop delicious products that catered to the preferences of consumers in Asian countries, spanning beverage, dairy, bakery, sauce, and dressing processing.

Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH established a new warehouse in Stelle, near Hamburg, ensuring efficient delivery of their products. The strategic location of the warehouse enabled the company to procure raw materials promptly and meet customer demands effectively.

In 2020, Roquette Frères S.A. launched a digital marketplace, revolutionizing the ordering process for its customers. This user-friendly platform offered convenience, innovation, and ease of use, allowing customers to effortlessly select and order the right products to suit their requirements.



Stay ahead in the sweetener industry with exclusive insights - Purchase the Dextrose Monohydrate Market report now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11607

Key Segments in Dextrose Monohydrate Market

By Grade

Food Grade

Medical Grade

By Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Convenience Food

Dairy Foods

Beverages

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania



Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain

Polydextrose Market Size: The polydextrose market is estimated to be around US$ 226.6 million in 2023. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall market value is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 338.4 million by 2033.

Polydextrose Ingredients Market Share: The polydextrose Ingredient market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 176 Million in 2023 and is estimated to rise to US$ 255.5 Million by 2033.

Smoked Dextrose Market Trends: The global Smoked Dextrose market is expected to witness a market value of US$ 46.3 Million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 90.2 Million by registering a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market Forecast: The sodium citrate dihydrate market is expected to record a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Sweetener Market Overview: According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global sweetener market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%. The sweetener market share value is projected to increase from US$ 108.6 Billion in 2022 to US$ 157.7 Billion by 2032.

High-Intensity Sweetener Market Growth: The High-Intensity Sweetener market is valued at USD 2.0 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, to reach a value of USD 3.6 Billion by 2032.

Low-Calorie Sweeteners Market Demand: The global low-calorie sweeteners market is expected to exceed US$ 29 Bn by 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the assessment period (2022-2032).

Intensive Sweeteners Market Value: According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected forecast period, the Intensive Sweeteners market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%. The market value projected to increase is from USD 1,314.2 Million in 2022 to USD 1,945.3 Million by 2032.

Corn Sweeteners Market Sales: According to research by Future Market Insights, The Corn sweeteners market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.01%. during the forecasted period.

High-intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market scope: The global high-intensity artificial sweetener demand is subjected to record a CAGR of 3.7%. The market revenue is likely to be valued at US$ 2.28 billion in 2023 and exhibit a revenue growth of US$ 3.28 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs