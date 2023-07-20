Europe Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Revenues to Reach USD 69.27 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Europe Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 55.48 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period.



Testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) play a considerable role in ensuring that the infrastructure, services, and products meet the standards and regulations concerning safety and quality. To adapt to the diverse quality and safety standards of the import destinations, there is an increasing need for effective testing, inspection, and certification market in Europe. Additionally, the increase in the volume of imports and exports in the region, particularly for products in the food and beverages, consumer electronics, and automotive (electric vehicles) markets, is anticipated to provide more scope for TIC services in the region.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 55.48 billion Market Size (2028) USD 69.27 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.54% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The increase in the volume of imports and exports in the region. Augmented demand for quality from consumers, quality assurance and compliance solutions.

Who are the Top Companies in the Europe Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market?

The European TIC market is moderately competitive, comprising several players. The market appears to be moderately concentrated.

The noteworthy players in the European TIC market are:

Société Générale de Surveillance SA (SGS SA)

TÜV SÜD Limited

Applus+ Servicios SA

ATG Technology Group

Bureau Veritas SA

Intertek Group

AS Baltic Control Ltd Aarhus

CIS Commodity Inspection Services BV

DEKRA SA

VIC Inspection Services Holding Ltd

Vinçotte International SA

RTM BREDA SRL

Kiwa NV

AQM SRL

Element Materials Technology

LabAnalysis SRL

Eurofins Scientific SE

UL LLC

TÜV Rheinland Group

DNV GL

ALS Limited

Quality Analysis GmbH

TÜV NORD Group

Key Highlights from the Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Report :

Consumer Goods & Retail Segment Projected to Witness the Highest CAGR

Owing to the flourishing competition in Europe from new markets and augmented demand for quality from consumers, quality assurance and compliance solutions are critical for consumers. Consumer goods and retail services require testing and certification. This segment is expected to become the fastest-growing segment on account of the expansion of online retail platforms in Europe.

TIC services provided by the market vendors cover the complete consumer products’ value chain from the plan, buy, and make to ship, stock, and sell to enable informed quality and sourcing decisions.

Germany to Dominate the Market

The mounting automotive production and trends, such as electric vehicles and autonomous cars, are anticipated to increase the demand and adoption of TIC services in Germany. As per the IEA, Germany was the largest market in Europe in terms of the number of EVs in 2021, with electric cars holding 25% of new cars sold overall.

In March 2021, the independent testing institute ISP established operating its new EV battery testing center in Salzbergen in northwest Germany, which is estimated to deliver all testing services for batteries of EVs.

What are the Latest Developments in the Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification Market ?

In October 2022, through its subsidiary ALTER TECHNOLOGY, TÜV NORD acquired a minority stake in the Edinburgh-based Global Surface Intelligence (GSI). GSI developed a remote sensing platform that can provide forest owners with real-time asset information in a regular, repeatable, and automated approach.

In January 2022, SGS collaborated with Microsoft. The partnership aimed to integrate Microsoft's cross-industry expertise, advanced data solutions and productivity platforms, and SGS' global network and industry competence to advance innovative solutions for the TIC industry's clients.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Based on Sourcing Type, End-user Vertical, and Country:

By Sourcing Type Outsourced Type of Service Testing and Inspection Certification In-house/Government

By End-user Vertical Consumer Good and Retail Automotive Food and Agriculture Manufacturing and Industrial Goods Energy and Utilities Oil & Gas and Chemicals Construction Transport, Aerospace, and Rail Life Sciences Marine & Mining Other End User Verticals

By Country United Kingdom Germany France Italy Rest of Europe Rest of South America



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Europe Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Report (2023-2028) .

