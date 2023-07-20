Omega-3 Products Market Revenues to Reach USD 64.00 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Omega-3 Products Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 44.39 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.59% during the forecast period.



Omega-3 has various health benefits. After the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers became more inclined toward consuming nutritional supplements daily to protect themselves from severe respiratory diseases. It is leading to a massive increase in the demand for omega 3 supplements, boosting the omega 3 products market. The expanding application of omega-3 fatty acids in pet food and pharmaceuticals is also highly boosting the market, owing to the increasing public initiatives syndicated with health and fitness.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 44.39 billion Market Size (2028) USD 64.00 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 7.59% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Largest Market Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Expanding applications of omega-3 fatty acids in pet food and pharmaceuticals. Growing awareness among consumers about omega-3 health benefits.

Who are the Top Companies in the Omega-3 Products Market?



The omega-3 products market is moderately consolidated with various primary and local players.

The significant players holding the global omega-3 products market are:

Nestle SA

Unilever

Amway Corp.

Sanofi SA

Herbalife Limited

Quadra Chemicals Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Blackmores Limited

Natures Crops International

Cooke Inc.

Key Highlights from the Omega-3 Products Market Report :

Health Benefits Related to Omega-3 Consumption

Omega-3 fatty acids prevent many eye diseases and help cure dry eye syndrome. Consuming omega-3 fatty acids helps reduce the risk of developing macular degeneration and glaucoma. Thus, the benefits of omega-3 in numerous aspects of human health are expected to drive its demand.

Omega-3 fatty acids, chiefly EPA and DHA, are necessary in the human diet for proper growth, development, and good health. They are crucial for heart health, joint and inflammation support, eye health, cognitive function, pregnancy and child development, and immune function. Omega-3 also reduces cardiovascular disease risk.

Asia-Pacific Region Expected to Dominate the Market

The shift in consumer inclination toward a healthy diet encompassing omega-3 ingredients and the use of fish oil in Asia-Pacific is expected to boost sales. China is the third-largest market for EPA and DHA oils worldwide. The Chinese population primarily obtains its omega-3s from fish, supplements, and fortified foods.

Furthermore, the shift among pet owners to take additional care in choosing pet products positively influenced omega-3-based pet foods. Countless manufacturers are providing pet foods containing essential nutrients like Eukanuba. Proactive Health for Small Breeds is an easily digestible protein-rich food containing omega-3 for healthy skin and a shining coat.

What are the Latest Developments in the Omega-3 Products Market?

In November 2022, A DHA starter kit along with an algal omega-3 supplement was introduced by Orlo Nutrition to aid the systems of the brain, heart, and joints.

In October 2021, Nordic Naturals entered the beauty market with its new skin health supplements. Gamma linolenic acid (GLA) from borage seed oil and highly concentrated EPA+DHA from fish oil are combined in Nordic Beauty Omega-3 + Borage Oil to initiate good skin and overall wellness.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Omega-3 Products Market Based on Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography:

By Product Type Functional Food Dietary Supplements Infant Nutrition Pet Food and Feed Other Product Types

By Distribution Channel Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets Pharmacies and Drug Stores Online Retailers Other Distribution Channels

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom Spain Germany France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Omega-3 Products Market Report (2023-2028) .

