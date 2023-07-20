Water-soluble Polymer Market Revenues to Reach USD 45.71 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Water-soluble Polymer Market Report (2023-2028)," the market is estimated at USD 35.09 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period.

Water-soluble polymers are materials that are soluble in water. Naturally occurring water-soluble polymers include guar gum, xanthan gum, and pectic. They are used in food and beverage, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, and water treatment industries. 

Report Summary:

Report AttributeDetails
Market Size (2023)USD 35.09 billion
Market Size (2028)USD 45.71 billion
CAGR (2023-2028)5.48%
Study Period2018-2028
Fastest Growing MarketAsia-Pacific
Largest MarketAsia-Pacific
Forecast UnitsValue (USD billion)
Report ScopeMarket Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends
Key Market DriversThe growth of the shale industry.
The growing water treatment industry and the demand for bio-based acrylamide.

Which are the Top Companies in the Water-soluble Polymer Market?

The water-soluble polymer market is fragmented in nature. The market consists of several major players, accounting for a less share of the market. The companies are launching new products and increasing production capacity to have a competitive edge in the market studied.

Notable players in the water-soluble polymer market are:

  • Ashland
  • Arkema
  • BASF SE
  • CP Kelco US Inc.
  • DuPont
  • Gantrade Corporation
  • Kemira
  • Kuraray Co. Ltd
  • Merck KGaA
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
  • Nouryon
  • Polysciences Inc.
  • SNF Group
  • Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company

Key Highlights from the Water-soluble Polymer Market Report:

Water Treatment Industry is Expected to Drive the Market

  • Water treatment serves various purposes, like catering to the demands of agricultural, household, medical, chemical, and industrial applications.
  • Water-soluble polymers are used in treating industrial and municipal wastewater, dewatering oil sand tailings, processing minerals, and biotechnology.

China is likely to Occupy a Major Share of the Asia-Pacific Market

  • Water treatment is among the largest application industries for water-soluble polymers in China. The country’s water treatment industry is growing due to water pollution and its government’s focus on making freshwater available.
  • Chinese pharmaceutical producers are focused on producing basic chemicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and intermediates. Therefore, China is a leading global API supplier in terms of volume.

What are the Latest Developments in the Water-soluble Polymer Market?

  • In August 2022, BASF and Nippon Paint China launched environment-friendly industrial packaging, which was adopted by Nippon Paint’s dry-mixed mortar series. The new packaging material, powered by BASF’s water-based acrylic dispersion Joncry high-performance barrier, was commercialized for producing Nippon Paint’s dry mortar products.
  • In February 2022, Kemira Oyj announced the commencement of the full-scale production of its new polyacrylamide polymer based on bio-based feedstock. Its first commercial stock was shipped to one of the Helsinki Region Environmental Services wastewater treatment plants for trial.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Water-soluble Polymer Market Based on Type, End-user Industry, and Geography:

  • By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
      • Polyacrylamide
      • Polyvinyl Alcohol
      • Guar Gum
      • Gelatin
      • Xanthan Gum
      • Polyacrylic Acid
      • Polyethylene Glycol
      • Other Types (Cellulose Ethers, Pectin, and Starch)
  • By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
        • Water Treatment
        • Food and Beverage
        • Personal Care and Hygiene
        • Oil and Gas
        • Pulp and Paper
        • Pharmaceutical
        • Other End-user Industries
  • By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
        • Asia-Pacific
          • China
          • India
          • Japan
          • South Korea
          • Rest of Asia-Pacific
        • North America
          • United States
          • Canada
          • Mexico
        • Europe
          • Germany
          • United Kingdom
          • France
          • Italy
          • Rest of Europe
        • South America
          • Brazil
          • Argentina
          • Rest of South America
        • Middle East and Africa
          • Saudi Arabia
          • South Africa
          • Rest of Middle East and Africa

In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Water-soluble Polymer Market Report (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

