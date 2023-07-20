Water-soluble Polymer Market Revenues to Reach USD 45.71 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Water-soluble Polymer Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 35.09 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period.

Water-soluble polymers are materials that are soluble in water. Naturally occurring water-soluble polymers include guar gum, xanthan gum, and pectic. They are used in food and beverage, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, and water treatment industries.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 35.09 billion Market Size (2028) USD 45.71 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.48% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growth of the shale industry. The growing water treatment industry and the demand for bio-based acrylamide.

Which are the Top Companies in the Water-soluble Polymer Market?

The water-soluble polymer market is fragmented in nature. The market consists of several major players, accounting for a less share of the market. The companies are launching new products and increasing production capacity to have a competitive edge in the market studied.

Notable players in the water-soluble polymer market are:

Ashland

Arkema

BASF SE

CP Kelco US Inc.

DuPont

Gantrade Corporation

Kemira

Kuraray Co. Ltd

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nouryon

Polysciences Inc.

SNF Group

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company

Key Highlights from the Water-soluble Polymer Market Report :

Water Treatment Industry is Expected to Drive the Market

Water treatment serves various purposes, like catering to the demands of agricultural, household, medical, chemical, and industrial applications.

Water-soluble polymers are used in treating industrial and municipal wastewater, dewatering oil sand tailings, processing minerals, and biotechnology.

China is likely to Occupy a Major Share of the Asia-Pacific Market

Water treatment is among the largest application industries for water-soluble polymers in China. The country’s water treatment industry is growing due to water pollution and its government’s focus on making freshwater available.

Chinese pharmaceutical producers are focused on producing basic chemicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and intermediates. Therefore, China is a leading global API supplier in terms of volume.

What are the Latest Developments in the Water-soluble Polymer Market?

In August 2022, BASF and Nippon Paint China launched environment-friendly industrial packaging, which was adopted by Nippon Paint’s dry-mixed mortar series. The new packaging material, powered by BASF’s water-based acrylic dispersion Joncry high-performance barrier, was commercialized for producing Nippon Paint’s dry mortar products.

In February 2022, Kemira Oyj announced the commencement of the full-scale production of its new polyacrylamide polymer based on bio-based feedstock. Its first commercial stock was shipped to one of the Helsinki Region Environmental Services wastewater treatment plants for trial.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Water-soluble Polymer Market Based on Type, End-user Industry, and Geography:

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Polyacrylamide Polyvinyl Alcohol Guar Gum Gelatin Xanthan Gum Polyacrylic Acid Polyethylene Glycol Other Types (Cellulose Ethers, Pectin, and Starch)

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Water Treatment Food and Beverage Personal Care and Hygiene Oil and Gas Pulp and Paper Pharmaceutical Other End-user Industries

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Rest of Europe South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



