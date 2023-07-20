United Arab Emirates Facility Management Market Revenues to Reach USD 9.87 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ United Arab Emirates Facility Management Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 7.14 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period.



Facility management facilities across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm al Quwain, and Ajman have developed, with infrastructure development projects towering across the UAE for economic growth. Likewise, the growing concentration of facility management service providers has further affected the companies' bottom lines. The heavy emphasis on green building practices is expanding the demand for facility management. The country's government is also focusing on smart cities, with plans to digitize up to 1,000 government services and establish 2,000 Wi-Fi hotspots.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 7.14 billion Market Size (2028) USD 9.87 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.68% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growing number of tourist-oriented railways, airports, transit facilities, hotels, etc. Strict rules about safety, cleanliness, and hygiene in the UAE.

Who are the Top Companies in the United Arab Emirates Facility Management Market?



The UAE facility management market is highly competitive, with various domestic and international companies active in the region. International participants control the market through partnerships with local players.

The significant players holding the UAE facility management market are:

EFS Facilities Services Group

Imdaad LLC

Enova Facilities Management Services LLC

Emrill Services LLC

Deyaar Facility Management LLC (Deyaar Development PJSC)

Serveu Facilities Management

Marafeq Facilities Management LLC

Etisalat Facilities Management LLC

Farnek Services LLC

Engie Cofely Energy Services LLC (ENGIE SA)

Key Highlights from the United Arab Emirates Facility Management Market Report :

Commercial End-User is Expected to Hold Major Market Share

Dubai accounts for most of the country’s development projects undertaken in the commercial sector. The Dubai Expo 2020 had USD 7.0 billion in investments from the Dubai government across a range of infrastructure and related commercial projects, which also expanded the demand for facility management services in the retail sector.

Furthermore, the commercial sector covers office buildings occupied by business services, such as corporate offices of manufacturers, IT and telecommunication, finance and insurance, property, and other service providers. The increase in the IT sector throughout the UAE is estimated to allow more expansion of commercial and facility management services.

Dubai to Account for Major Market Growth

Dubai Expo 2020, conducted in 2022, required considerable investments from the Dubai government across a range of infrastructure and related commercial projects, further increasing the requirement for facility management services in the commercial sector. Likewise, the expansion of e-commerce has led to the construction of new warehouses and logistics centers, steering the demand for FM services.

The development of the Dubai region is primarily due to increased investments from the government and is projected to positively influence the demand for facility management. Additionally, improvement in tourism activities in this region post-pandemic is believed to contribute to the growth of the hotel industry, thus, creating sufficient demand for facility management services.

What are the Latest Developments in the United Arab Emirates Facility Management Market?

In April 2022, Etihad Rail and Dubai Industrial City confirmed hosting an advanced freight terminal spread across 5.5 million sq ft. The rail freight terminal aims to complement Dubai and the UAE’s advanced infrastructure and state-of-the-art transport network, solidifying the nation’s position as a gateway to North Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia.

In March 2022, JLL secured a facilities management contract with Edgnex. Edgnex turned to JLL for facility management services, pursuing the initial phase of its strategy to deliver data center facilities across unique and diverse markets locally and worlwide, as well as other facility management services later.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the United Arab Emirates Facility Management Market Based on Services, Type, End-user, and Cities:

By Services Hard Services Soft Services

By Type Inhouse Outsourced Single Bundled Integrated FM

By End-user Commercial and Retail Manufacturing and Industrial Government, Infrastructure, and Public Entities Institutional Other End-users

By Cities Abu Dhabi Dubai Rest of United Arab Emirates



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the United Arab Emirates Facility Management Market Report (2023-2028) .

