Functional Beverage Market Revenues to Reach USD 203.41 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Functional Beverage Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 148.26 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period.

Functional Beverages refer to drinks that are non-alcoholic and are rich in nontraditional ingredients like minerals, amino acids, vitamins, dietary fibers, raw fruits, and probiotics. These beverages not only offer nutritional value but also provides multiple health benefits to the human body.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 148.26 billion Market Size (2028) USD 203.41 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.53% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increase in health awareness among consumers. Investments by the aging baby boom generation.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Functional Beverage Market?

The global functional beverage market is immensely competitive, with established local and international players who have made substantial investments in products and manufacturing plants. Existing players in the market are focused on providing customers with various innovative offerings.

Notable players in the global functional beverage market are,

PepsiCo Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

National Beverage Corp

Danone SA

Monster Beverage Corporation

JAB Holdings Company

General Nutrition Centers Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Koios Beverage Corp

Key Highlights from the Global Functional Beverage Market Report :

Rise in Demand for Health Hydration Products

The inclination of consumers is progressively falling toward health-oriented beverages. Consumers nowadays are immensely conscious about their health, which is why they prefer probiotic food products over other alternatives.

Convenience is another priority for consumers nowadays. The tag lines on packages like “on the go” and “ready to eat” increase the demand for such drinks, as customers find it easier to consume.

Growing Demand for Functional Beverages in Asia-Pacific

The constantly increasing consumption and demand for convenience beverages among customers in the region is the primary driver of the market in the region.

People in India and China are becoming aware of the importance of a healthy diet and an active lifestyle, which is the result of the increasing prevalence of diseases like diabetes in these regions.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Functional Beverage Market?

In August 2022, Coca-Cola India, which was a new beverage in its n-fizz category, introduced Limca Sportz as a beverage that was electrolyte and glucose-based. Limca Sportz, a water-based beverage, specializes in rehydrating exercisers and athletes.

In March 2022, National Beverage Corp. launched cherry blossom sparkling water, the newest flavor in its beverage lineup.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Functional Beverage Market Based on Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography:

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Energy Drinks Sports Drinks Fortified Juice Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverage Other Types

By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Supermarket/Hypermarket Pharmacies/Health Stores Convenience Stores Online Retail Stores Other Distribution Channels

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom Germany France Russia Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific India China Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



