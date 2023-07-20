Immersion Cooling Market in Data Centers Revenues to Reach USD 1.88 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Immersion Cooling Market in Data Centers Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 631.93 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 24.42% during the forecast period.

Immersion cooling is referred to as a process that involves the installation of certain pieces of IT hardware like CPUs, drives, and memory into non-conductive dielectric liquids. This installation aids in cooling the system. The heat generated by the systems after use is toned down by the coolants. This process also eliminates the need to use any external cooling components like fans and heatsinks.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 631.93 million Market Size (2028) USD 1.88 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 24.42% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market North America Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers A recent surge in activities related to data center construction. Impactful developments in the IT infrastructure in prevalent economies like India and China.

Which are the Top Companies in the Immersion Cooling Market in Data Centers?

The immersion cooling market is highly competitive, with a presence of local and international players. The competition is expected to increase further during the forecast period. Players are trying to enhance their offerings through offerings like acquisitions and partnerships.

The most significant players in the global Immersion Cooling Market in Data Centers are,

Fujitsu Limited

Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

Submer Technologies SL

Liquid Stack Inc.

Asperitas Company

LiquidCool Solutions

Midas Green Technologies

Iceotope Technologies Ltd

Wiwynn Corporation

DCX Ltd

Key Highlights from the Immersion Cooling Market in Data Centers Report :

High-density Power Consumption is Driving the Market

As far as energy consumption is concerned, a liquid immersion unit is filled with a dialectic liquid, and all the electrical components are submerged in it. This drastically reduces the energy footprint by up to 45%.

As per a survey conducted by Uptime Institute, data center and IT management reported a power use effectiveness (PUE) ratio of around 1.55. Data centers making use of newer technologies can deliver higher efficiency solutions.

North America is Predicted to Register as the Largest Market

In North America, which is known as an early adopter of the latest technologies, data center investors are spending money on direct-to-chip and liquid immersion cooling solutions.

In the United States, mobile data traffic boosted substantially in recent years. It jumped from 1.26 exabytes per month in 2017 all the way up to around 7.75 exabytes per month this year. This traffic is expected to triple by the year 2030.

What are the Latest Developments in the Immersion Cooling Market in Data Centers?

In April 2022, USD 28 million was raised by Green Revolution Cooling (GRC) in a Series C funding round. The event was conducted by SK Lubricants, a SK Group Subsidiary that manufactures oil products and dielectric mineral oils for immersion systems.

In January 2022, a computer technology provider, GIGABYTE, teamed up with other market leaders to create a “Two-part Immersion Cooling Data Center”, which was meant for the prominent IC foundry giant.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Immersion Cooling Market in Data Centers Based on Type, Cooling Fluid, Application, and Geography:

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Single-phase Immersion Cooling System Two-phase Immersion Cooling System

By Cooling Liquid (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Mineral Oil Deionized Water Fluorocarbon-based Fluids Synthetic Fluids

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) High-performance Computing Edge Computing Artificial Intelligence Cryptocurrency Mining Other Applications

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Immersion Cooling Market in Data Centers Report (2023-2028) .

