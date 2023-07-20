Data Center Construction Market Revenues to Reach USD 348.23 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Data Center Construction Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 259.97 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period.

Data center construction involves the physical processes required to construct a data center facility. It combines construction standards with the requirements for a suitable data center operational environment. As per the Uptime Institute on COVID-19 threats, data center operators incorporating standard supply chains, supplier contracts, prefabricated components, and uniform build processes can withstand any potential long-term shortages of critical spares and any temporary restrains.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 259.97 billion Market Size (2028) USD 348.23 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.02% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growth of mobile robots (AGV and AMR). E-commerce growth and the demand for warehousing and inventory management.

Which are the Top Companies in the Data Center Construction Market?

The data center construction market is fragmented in nature and consists of several market players. Market players are using strategies like technological advancements and product innovations to increase their presence. They are entering new markets and securing new contracts to stay ahead of competitors.

Prominent players in the data center construction market are,

IBM Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Turner Construction Co.

DPR Construction Inc.

Fortis Construction Inc.

Hensel Phelps Construction Co. Inc.

HITT Contracting Inc.

JE Dunn Construction Group Inc.

MA Mortenson Company Inc.

AECOM Ltd

Gilbane Building Company Inc.

Clune Construction Company LP

Nabholz Corporation

NTT Global Data Centers

CyrusOne Inc.

Cap Ingelec

Key Highlights from the Data Center Construction Market Report :

Rising Adoption of Hyperscale Data Centers Driving the Market

Hyperscale data centers are used in several sectors to increase network infrastructure, storage resources, and computing abilities. Hyperscale data centers offer physical infrastructure and distribution systems that maximize cooling and scale computing tasks efficiently.

Advanced cooling solutions to cater to the rapidly growing power consumption and computing density in improved data centers are contributing to the market growth.

North America Occupies a Major Market Share

North America’s strong economy and advanced network infrastructure are driving the expansion of the market. The United States occupies a major share of the regional market and has many prominent cloud service providers like Amazon.com and Facebook. These providers are investing in establishing data centers and increasing data storage and processing capacities.

The United States generates a heavy amount of data due to the increased usage of the Internet, thereby increasing the penetration rate in the region. The country contributes more than 50% of global spending on big data to avoid storage issues.

What are the Latest Developments in the Data Center Construction Market?

In October 2022, Kuko Group’s K2 collaborated with Sinar Mas to develop hyperscale data centers in Indonesia. The venture’s first development, K2 Data Centre Jakarta 1 Campus, includes four data centers in Bekasi Regency. They deliver around 58.8 MW of information at full build-out.

In February 2022, NTT invested in its London 1 facility at Dagenham to expand its production capacity. The investment is expected to double its capacity to over 120 MW at full build-out.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Data Center Construction Market Based on Infrastructure, Tier Type, Size of Data Center, End User, and Geography:

By Infrastructure (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Other Electrical Infrastructure Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Racks Other Mechanical Infrastructure Other Infrastructure

By Tier Type (Qualitative Trend Analysis) (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Tier-I and II Tier-III Tier-IV

By Size of Data Center (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Small and Medium-scale Data Center Large-scale Data Center

By End User (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance IT and Telecommunications Government and Defense Healthcare Other End Users

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany Norway Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Data Center Construction Market Report (2023-2028) .

