Biofertilizer Market Revenues to Reach USD 5.2 billion by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Biofertilizer Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 3 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 9.78% during the forecast period.



Biofertilizers enhance plant nutrition by mobilizing or increasing nutrient availability in soils. The most common microorganisms used as biofertilizers in agriculture include mycorrhiza, Azospirillum, Azotobacter, Rhizobium, and phosphate-solubilizing bacteria. Mycorrhiza is the most consumed biofertilizer internationally.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 3 billion Market Size (2029) USD 5.2 billion CAGR (2023-2029) 9.78% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The increasing organic crop area and increasing demand for organic commodities across the world. Farmers seeking sustainable and eco-friendly solutions to improve crop yields and soil health.

Who are the Top Companies in the Biofertilizer Market?



The global biofertilizer manufacturers market is fragmented, with the top five companies occupying 21.97% of the market share.

The noteworthy players holding the global biofertilizer manufacturers market are:

Andermatt Group AG

Atlántica Agrícola

Binzhou Jingyang Biological Fertilizer Co. Ltd

Biostadt India Limited

Ficosterra

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited

Indogulf BioAg LLC (Biotech Division of Indogulf Company)

IPL Biologicals Limited

Kiwa Bio-Tech

Koppert Biological Systems Inc.

Microbial Biological Fertilizers International

Suståne Natural Fertilizer Inc.

Symborg Inc.

T.Stanes and Company Limited

Key Highlights from the Biofertilizer Market Report :

Mycorrhiza is the Largest Form

Biofertilizers are living microorganisms that can improve plant nutrition by either mobilizing or increasing nutrient availability in soils. The commonly used microorganisms as biofertilizers in agriculture include mycorrhiza, Azospirillum, Azotobacter, Rhizobium, and phosphate-solubilizing bacteria.

Mycorrhiza is the most consumed biofertilizer internationally. It accounted for 36.3% of the biofertilizer segment in 2022, with a market value of USD 995.3 million and a volume of 96.6 thousand metric tons. Mycorrhiza expands the root surface area of plants, thereby enhancing their nutrient uptake.

North America to Dominate the Market

Biofertilizers can enhance plant nutrition by either mobilizing or increasing nutrient availability in soils. North America and Europe are the leading consumers of biofertilizers worldwide.

North America amounted to 35.9% of the global biofertilizer market in 2022. The area under cultivation of organic crops in the region expanded by 13.5% during the historical period, from 1.4 million hectares in 2017 to 1.6 million hectares in 2021.

What are the Latest Developments in the Biofertilizer Market ?

In October 2022, Koppert announced investing in three new production units in Brazil, confirming its leadership in the Brazilian and global markets for biological agricultural inputs.

In September 2022, Corteva Agriscience announced acquiring Symborg Inc. to strengthen its international presence with a strong distribution network.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Biofertilizer Market Based on Form, Crop Type, and Region:

By Form Azospirillum Azotobacter Mycorrhiza Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria Rhizobium Other Biofertilizers

By Crop Type Cash Crops Horticultural Crops Row Crops

By Region Africa By Country Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of Africa Asia-Pacific By Country Australia China India Indonesia Japan Philippines Thailand Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe By Country France Germany Italy Netherlands Russia Spain Turkey United Kingdom Rest of Europe North America By Country Canada Mexico United States Rest of North America South America By Country Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East By Country Saudi Arabia Iran Rest of Middle East



