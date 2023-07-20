Smart Cities Market Revenues to Reach USD 3,117.90 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Smart Cities Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 1,124.75 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 22.62% during the forecast period.

A smart city is referred to as an urban area that makes use of a variety of electronic sensors and methods to collect different kinds of data. Insights gathered from the data are used to properly manage services, resources, and assets.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1,124.75 billion Market Size (2028) USD 3,117.90 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 22.62% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Europe Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increase in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Rise in the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT).

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Smart Cities Market?

The Smart Cities market is moderately competitive and fragmented during the forecast period. The established players included in the market, both local and international, help the overall market gain a competitive advantage.

Major players in the global Smart Cities market are,

ABB Ltd

Cisco Systems Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

IBM Corporation

Ericsson Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

General Electric Co.

Siemens AG

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Hitachi Ltd

Nokia Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

Key Highlights from the Global Smart Cities Market Report :

Rise in the Adoption of AI and IoT is Driving the Market

A substantial increase in the adoption of the latest technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) is propelling the manufacture of smart cities around the world. It is predicted that there will be at least 26 smart cities in the world by the end of 2025.

Previously, IoT was predominantly used in industrial applications, but today it is also used in Public transportation, city lighting, emergency services, and smart city applications.

Asia-Pacific Market is Expected to be the Fastest Growing

With China belonging to the Asia-Pacific region and a leader in the world of innovations, it contributes to the region being the fastest growing market. China has substantially invested in the digital transformation of its cities.

The Society 5.0 concept is being fully backed up by the Japanese Government. The purpose of this is to achieve sustainable development goals by encouraging a smart society that provides people with a better quality of life.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Smart Cities Market?

In November 2023, the completion of the previously announced USD 3-billion sale of InSinkErator to Whirlpool Corporation was announced by Emerson Electric Co.

In July 2022, Vonage became a wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson after the latter acquired the former. With this acquisition, Ericsson would be able to create a market for simple global APIs.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Smart Cities Market Based on Solution and Geography:

By Solution (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Smart Mobility Management Smart Public Safety Smart Healthcare Smart Building Smart Utilities Smart Security Smart Education Other Solutions

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)

North America United States Canada

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Smart Cities Market Report (2023-2028) .

