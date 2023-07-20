Japan Foodservice Market Revenues to Reach USD 151.45 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Japan Foodservice Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 145.25 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 0.84% during the forecast period.

The Japanese foodservice market is principally driven by the cumulative frequency of dining out amid time-pressed schedules and the mounting influence of cross-culture dietary patterns due to the strong presence of foodservice providers. The market is also expanding because consumers require more time to cook and eat. Hence, the culture of ready-to-eat food and convenience food is increasing in the region.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 145.25 million Market Size (2028) USD 151.45 million CAGR (2023-2028) 0.84% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing frequency of dining out amid time-pressed schedules. The growing influence of cross-culture dietary patterns.

































Which are the Top Companies in the Japan Foodservice Market?



The Japanese foodservice market is highly competitive, with key market shares held by prominent players.

The noteworthy players holding the Japanese foodservice market are:

McDonald's Corporation

Yum! Brands Inc.

Starbucks Corporation

Zensho Holdings Co. Ltd

Skylark Group

Dunkin' Brands

MOS Food Services Inc.

Yoshinoya Co. Ltd

Matsuya Food Holdings Co. Ltd

Ichibanya Co. Ltd

Domino's Pizza

Key Highlights from the Japan Foodservice Market Report :

Growing Dine-out Habits of Consumers

The Japanese food industry is projected to witness significant growth while increasing its contribution to the world food trade yearly. Young populations are tech-savvy, exposed to international trends and lifestyles, well-informed, travel widely, and have elevated spending power. Therefore, they drive the growth index of restaurants and the foodservice market.

The market players are looking for prospects to establish their stores near schools, colleges, and universities since catering to younger people can drive the growth of these companies. The companies are aiming to reduce carbon emissions and open environment-friendly stores.

Full-service Restaurants Anticipated to Dominate the Market

Japanese tourism has increased since the pandemic, and the number of international visitors has increased since last year. Tourists actively seek traditional authentic Japanese cuisines, above all sushi, along with a great dining experience, which is one of the major factors driving the growth of full-service restaurants.

French restaurants are also popular in Japan, and until recently, Italian and Spanish restaurants have also grown in popularity. Mexican restaurants are slowly gaining diners too. They provide prospects for US exporters of items such as tortillas, frozen guacamole, and related Tex-Mex ingredients.

What are the Latest Developments in the Japan Foodservice Market?

In August 2022, Starbucks launched its new fall beverage called Marrone, "Cassis Frappuccino.” The blended beverage presents a combination of earthy chestnut, blackcurrant, and Starbucks' signature coffee.

In March 2022, Domino's opened its 900th store in Japan. It is the first Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd market to reach the milestone, mere nine months after inaugurating the Company’s 800th store.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Japan Foodservice Market Based on Type and Structure:

By Type Full-service Restaurant Quick-service Restaurants Cafes and Bars 100% Home Delivery Restaurants Street Stalls and Kiosks

By Structure Independent Consumer Foodservice Chained Consumer Foodservice



Get a glance at the Japan Foodservice Market Report (2023-2028).

