Stem Cell Market Set to Soar Past USD 31.60 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Stem cell market size is expected to reach USD 31.60 Billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 11.4% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and conditions that can potentially be treated with stem cell therapies, growing investments in stem cell research and development, advancements in stem cell technologies and techniques, expanding applications of stem cells in regenerative medicine, rising demand for personalized and precision medicine approaches, favourable government regulations and initiatives supporting stem cell research and therapies, increasing awareness and acceptance of stem cell therapies among healthcare professionals and patients, collaborations and partnerships between research institutions, is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Stem cell market, increasing use of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) for disease modelling and drug discovery, the emergence of novel stem cell therapies for previously untreatable conditions, advancements in gene editing techniques for precise modification of stem cells, growing adoption of 3D bioprinting for creating functional tissues and organs, utilization of stem cells in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine applications, focus on stem cell-based immunotherapies for cancer treatment, development of innovative stem cell delivery methods, such as exosomes and nanocarriers, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Stem cell Market"

Pages - 275

Tables - 138

Figures -77

Stem cells are undifferentiated cells that can develop into many different types of cells in the body. They have the potential to repair damaged tissues and organs, and they are being studied as a potential treatment for a variety of diseases.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/stem-cell-market

Prominent Players in Stem cell Market

Advanced Cell Technology

Angel Biotechnology

Bioheart

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Caladrius Biosciences

Celgene Corporation

Cellartis AB

CellGenix GmbH

Cellular Engineering Technologies

Gamida Cell

Genea Biocells

Kite Pharma

Lonza

Osiris Therapeutics

PromoCell GmbH

STEMCELL Technologies

Tigenix

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



13.30 Billion 2030 Value Projection



31.60 Billion CAGR 11.4% Segments Covered















Product Adult stem cells (ASCs) (Hematopoietic, Mesenchymal, Neural, Epithelial/Skin, Others), Human embryonic stem cells (HESCs), Induced pluripotent stem cells (IPSCs), very small embryonic like stem cells.



Application Regenerative medicines (Neurology, Orthopaedics, Oncology, Haematology, Cardiovascular, Myocardial infraction, Injuries, Diabetes, Liver disorder, Incontinence, Others), Drug Discovery, Development



Technology Cell acquisition (Bone marrow harvest, Umbilical blood cord, Apheresis), Cell Production (Therapeutic cloning, In vitro fertilizations, Cell culture, Isolation), Cryopreservation, Expansion, Subculture



Therapy Autologous, Allogenic















Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Adult Stem Cells Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Adult stem cells dominated the global online market as they can be sourced from various tissues and organs in the human body, making them readily available for research and therapeutic applications. They can be isolated from bone marrow, adipose tissue, blood, and other sources, offering a diverse range of cell types for different medical needs.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/stem-cell-market

Regenerative Medicine is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, regenerative medicine is the leading segment as they focus on repairing or replacing damaged tissues or organs using stem cells. This application segment addresses the unmet medical needs of patients with various degenerative diseases, injuries, and chronic conditions. The increasing prevalence of such conditions and the potential of stem cell therapies to provide effective solutions drive the demand for regenerative medicine.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. has a robust research and development ecosystem, significantly focusing on stem cell research. The region is home to many renowned research institutions, universities, and biotechnology companies that drive innovation and advancements in stem cell technologies. This strong research foundation plays a key role in the region's market dominance.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Stem cell market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Stem cell.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/stem-cell-market

Key Developments in Stem Cell Market

Calidi Biotherapeutics and First Light Acquisition Group announced a merger agreement in January 2023 to create a clinical-stage biotechnology company that will utilize stem cell-based platforms to revolutionize oncolytic virotherapies.

Life Biosciences acquired Forge Biologics in May 2023 to expand its capabilities in the development of novel gene therapies for aging-related diseases.

Key Questions Answered in Stem Cell Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Market

Global Hazmat Suits Market

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

Global Lung Cancer Market

Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com